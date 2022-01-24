Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies By Suicide

Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of Academy Award-winning actress Regina King, died on Jan. 19 on what would have been his 26 birthday.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time,” King said a statement provided by her representative to CNN.

A musician and DJ, Alexander performed by his artist name Desduné, according to his Instagram page. He released a new single, “Green Eyes,” on Jan. 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

King shared her son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., a record producer.

King and her son often appeared on the red carpet and other events together, including at “New Year’s Eve Live” from New York’s Times Square with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman [my mother] is,” King said in a 2011 interview with CNN. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

King, who has starred in countless films, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She directed the acclaimed movie “One Night in Miami” in 2020.

In honor of his King’s 50th birthday, Ian paid tribute in 2021 to his multi-hyphenate mom on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for,” People reported.

He continued, “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, you’re the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Photo: “Daddy Day Care” cast member Regina King arrives with her son, Ian Alexander, Jr., at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, May 4, 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)/Photo: King and Alexander attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?