Some Believe Focus On Voting Rights Is Tricknology And A Distraction Ploy Against Black America

Black voters are finding themselves blindsided once again.

Hopes of the voting rights bill being pushed through have been dashed along with hopes that the Biden administration will help push through the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 police reform bill and the longstanding reparations study bill HR 40.

Biden and the Democrats have yet to produce significant legislation for Black America.

“mot to get a VOting Rights Bill passed is an insult. Is this a distraction to the real issue? The George Floyd bill and reparations still need addressing. America needs to re-think its treatment of African Americans . Way over due,” tweeted CJ. Miller @warlord1911.

Biden’s Lift Every Voice: Plan For Black America hasn’t been mentioned since he campaigned for president. Was the passionate plea by Biden for the voting rights act merely tricknology and a distraction to make Black voters forget all the promises made for their vote?

Biden’s aim to pass the voting rights measure was killed when two Democratic senators – Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia – joined all 50 Republicans in refusing to change Senate rules to allow it to pass with a simple majority, Bloomberg reported.

Democrats proposed three bills — the For the People Act, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the Freedom to Vote Act — aimed at stopping the surge of restrictive voting measures introduced in GOP-controlled states since the beginning of the year, The Hill reported. None of the bills have been passed.

Some on Twitter said the voting rights bill has been a distraction from growing calls for reparations.

“This is another distraction away from reparations being paid to Freedmen,” tweeted AllGasNoBrake83 @oncodebrotha83.

“Is Susan Rice, a former McKinsey & Company strategy consultant, capable of running a voting rights ‘anchoring’ campaign for Biden? Yes, the top domestic policy advisor is capable of this. A 2021 tricknology would define progress as symbolism & anchor voting rights,” tweeted The Moguldom Nation CEO Jamarlin Martin.

Martin added, “When you see voting rights, think of ANCHORING. If they can frame the BIG FIGHT, that should be a given for all Americans, THEY are WINNING. They have framed the priorities & debate as DEFENSIVE in nature. They are playing at a HIGH TRICKNOLOGY LEVEL.”

Journalist and activist Tariq Nasheed tweeted, “The Voting Rights bill has NOTHING to do with ‘hELpinG poOr bLacK peOpLe wHo caNt affoRd aN ID’… This bill is to help NON – CITIZENS who are undocumented be able to vote. If there are Black ppl who are too poor to get an ID, they need REPARATIONS, not a voting bill,” he tweeted.

Others agreed.

“Last year the Democrats lied—–and told black people if you vote for us we will pass a police reform bill That was the TRICK that they used last year to get black votes This year the TRICK that they are using is talking about Voting Rights As if black people can’t vote,” tweeted Malcolm Shabazz @malcolmshabazz6.

Photo: Demonstrators at a voting rights rally at the U.S. Supreme Court, Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

