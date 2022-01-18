Black America Torches Hillary Clinton After MLK Tweet About White Moderates

Former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton thought it was a good idea to invoke the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to bash Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for backing the filibuster and killing Biden’s voting rights plans.

Clinton posted a Martin Luther King Jr. quote to Twitter in which King addressed “white moderates” whom he said got in the way of social progress. Clinton warned the Democratic Party that backlash against progressive policies could hurt the midterm elections, using MLK’s words as a dig at Sinema and Manchin.

She posted the tweet less than 24 hours after the two holdout senators effectively killed President Joe Biden’s hopes of pushing through voting rights legislation, The Daily Mail reported.

Clinton tweeted, “‘MLK Jr. said: ‘I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice, and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.'”

She added, “This is a subtweet.”

King’s words were taken from his 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” and spoke of his disappointment with some white people allied to the civil rights cause who were saying the right words but hesitated to take direct action in order to achieve results.

Clinton’s tweet didn’t sit well with many.

“This you?” asked DAP/ADOS TRIBE, who posted a 1996 speech by Clinton about inner-city crime in which she infamously referred to young Black youth as “superpredators.”

Others on Twitter pointed out that Clinton could be accused of being the non-action white moderate King was talking about.

“You….think this isn’t about you?” tweeted Joe Biden is a Dick Cheney Democrat.

“Girl if you don’t keep King’s name out your mouth! Also this is a self-burn,” tweeted Dr. CBS.

“We can retire the happy birthday to this future president tweet, this is the definitive Hillary Clinton self-own,” tweeted Q. Anthony Omene.

Some in Black America point to Clinton’s non-action when it comes to reparations. She has never been for monetary reparations and has expressed a feeling that it was time for Black America to move on from asking for reparations.

Clinton explained her position at the Jan. 11, 2016, Iowa Black & Brown Forum. “I think we should start studying what investments we need to make in communities to help individuals and families and communities move forward. And I am absolutely committed to that. There are some good ideas out there. There’s an idea in the Congressional Black Caucus about really targeting federal dollars to communities that have had either disinvestment or no investment and have had years of being below the poverty level. That’s the kind of thing I’d like us to focus on and really help lift people up.”

