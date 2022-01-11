Is Black America Fatigued With Michelle Obama’s ‘Vote Like Democracy Depends On It’ Midterms Pitch?

Former first lady Michelle Obama is once again appealing to voters, especially Black America, to come out for the Democrats during the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. Her message? “We’ve got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it.”

In a letter titled “Fight For Our Vote,” which was published Dec. 9 as an ad in the New York Times, Michelle Obama and her voting rights organization, When We All Vote, called on Americans to continue to have faith in democracy despite the current attack on voting rights.

The letter was signed by 30 civic engagement, voting rights, and voter mobilization organizations including the NAACP, Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action, LeBron James’ More Than A Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, NextGen America, and Rock the Vote.

“We stand united in our conviction to organize and turn out voters in the 2022 midterm elections and make our democracy work for all of us,” Michelle Obama wrote.

According to her, the coalition will enlist legal help to protect U.S. voters, work to educate Americans on how to ensure their vote is safe, and encourage at least 100,000 in the U.S. to call on their senators in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, CNN reported.

The two proposed pieces of legislation have stalled in the Senate due to a filibuster.

“We’ve got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it. And we must give Congress no choice but to act decisively to protect the right to vote and make the ballot box more accessible for everyone,” Michelle Obama wrote.

Some Black voters on Twitter aren’t here for her pitch.

“So you’re telling me this is the most important election of our lifetime….again!” tweeted Joe Biden is a Dick Cheney Democrat (@SocialistMMA)

Others said Michelle Obama seems clueless about voters’ fatigue. “No disrespect but read the room, Mrs. Obama,” tweeted Reporting-live-from-the-Kremlin (@wishbumpycoulda)

“yes. You should’ve forgotten the last time already. Their magic mojo done wore off and we have questions now,” tweeted Marley K (@MarleyK20)

Another tweeter called out President Barack Obama. “Michelle @MichelleObama, if you want to save our Democracy, start with getting money out of politics.. Also, your hubby sold Democracy out to Wall Street, remember.. entire cabinet picked by big banks,” tweeted Revolutionary Blackout Network (@RevBlackNetwork)

Michelle @MichelleObama, if you want to save our Democracy, start with getting money out of politics..



One tweeter noted that 2024 might be the election to worry about.

“She might be wrong this time. 2008 and 2020 ONLY are the 2 most important elections in our lifetime. 2024 may be the next one. This year’s midterm will be a punch in the gut the Democrats will take,” tweeted Drew Lain (@andrewlainjr_jr)

Photo: Michelle Obama at the “When We All Vote” rally, Sept. 23, 2018, at Chaparral High School, Las Vegas. (Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx)