Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Fired After 2 Winning Seasons: Black America Responds

In a shocking move, the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, Jan. 10, after he delivered them two of the best seasons they’ve had in years. As a result, many in Black America have expressed their belief that Flores’ firing had less to do with his record and more to do with his race.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained his reason for Flores’ dismissal in a statement posted to the organization’s official Twitter account on Monday.

“I made a decision to today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Ross said. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organizations weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”

Ross added he believed with their “talented young roster” they has “ the opportunity to be better in 2022” and thanked Flores for his three years of service.

In a separate statement to media, Ross implied Flores wasn’t collaborative enough as a head coach.

“I’ve been looking at this over three years now and watching the organization grow,” Ross said. “And I think an organization can only function if it’s collaborative, and it works well together. And I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization that it would take to really win consistently at the NFL level.”

Many have called BS on Ross’ statements, noting though this past season started off rocky, the Miami Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record after beating the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 9 – just one day before Flores was fired.

In the 2020-2021 season, the Miami Dolphins went 10-6 under Flores’ leadership, despite him not having the greatest roster to work with.

Black Americans, in particular, were upset at Flores’ firing. “Huh? Brian Flores is 8-1 in his last 9 games. This makes even less sense than Matt Rhule keeping his job,” Chuck Modi tweeted.

“Black coaches have zero margin for error…,” African American Studies Professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor chimed in. “None. At all. The same is true for Black people everywhere,” @dixonsd agreed.

“There’ll never be a Black Bill Belichick. Why? Cuz no Black coach will ever be allowed to have a losing record in 5 of his first 6 season & get another shot,” Modi said in a separate tweet. “Mike Tomlin just ain’t getting that kinda leeway. Or Brian Flores. Or Jim Caldwell. Or Lovie Smith.”

“This is INSANE, Chuck. It’s like a bad joke at this point. Staley has a top 5 QB, and a better roster, & literally cost the Chargers a playoff spot. Anyone who doesn’t see it at this point doesn’t want to,” Twitter user @AbeFroman wrote. “Flores is an incredible coach who did more with less than any other HC.”

“Lovie Smith-Fired after a 10 win season Jim Caldwell-Fired after back to back 9 win seasons Brian Flores-Fired after back to back winning seasons. Winning isn’t enough to keep black coaches,” @RontheSecond wrote.

“Unbelievable. As much as I love football, the social construct of the NFL stinks,” @Willdog476 tweeted.

In addition to some Black American fans, celebrities, including some of Flores’ former players, also chimed in about the Miami Dolphins’ decision to let him go.

“Im Sick Af,” Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham tweeted. “Facts!” Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt agreed. “Can’t thank Coach Flo enough for taking a chance on me. Changed my life forever,” wrote Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson.

Actor Josh Gad, a Hollywood, Florida native and loyal Miami Dolphins fan, called the decision to fire Flores “pathetic.”

“In the history of the @MiamiDolphins, there have been some historically dumb and bad moves. The firing of Brian Flores is perhaps the single worst decision this organization has ever made. This is not only a desperate move, it’s a pathetic one. Shame on on everyone involved,” Gad wrote.

Flores, 40, released a statement to ESPN about his firing. I want to think the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons. It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men,” Flores said.

“I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games,” Flores continued. “They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.”

Flores added he “always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the players, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made here.”

According to recent reports, Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears for the head coaching position.