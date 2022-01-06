Dr. Corey Herbert Explains The Risks Of Long Covid, Reports 50% Of Cases Are Long Haulers

At least 50 percent of people who survive covid-19 are long haulers, experiencing a variety of physical and psychological health issues for six months or more after their initial recovery, according to Dr. Corey Herbert, a chief medical expert at Black News Channel.

The most common symptom of long covid is difficulty concentrating, which is not a good sign for the already struggling U.S. labor market.

“Everyone is at risk of getting long covid, even when one gets the regular cold symptoms or don’t feel sick, it’s a call for concern,” Dr. Herbert tweeted.

Herbert is the CEO of College Health TV, a provider of health information on U.S. college campuses. He teaches and sees patients at Louisiana State and Tulane universities. One of his focus areas is post-traumatic stress disorder as it relates to covid-19. He is the chief medical officer of Dillard University, an HBCU.

Those affected by post-covid conditions can include anyone who has had covid-19, even those who had no symptoms or just mild ones, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Whether you are symptomatic or asymptomatic, you still have the risk of getting long covid, according to Corey.

Research conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA) in November 2021 has shown that half of those infected by covid-19 have experienced at least one long-haul symptom six months after the initial diagnosis.

The adverse health effects of long covid vary from person to person. Some of the common symptoms of long covid include a decrease in coordination, neurological problems, a decrease in IQ, and a decrease in brain matter. Dr. Herbert calls for everyone to be careful.

Dr. Corey Herbert (@DrCHebertWDSU) shares his medical insight on the study finding more than 50% of #COVID19 patients becoming long haulers. #StartYourDay pic.twitter.com/93xn10kAdk — Black News Channel (@BNCNews) January 4, 2022

A University of Southampton survey involving 3,700 patients from 56 countries concluded that 75 percent of those with long-haul syndrome say that it has affected their work. And 60 percent claimed they had to take time off because of the long-haul symptoms.

“Covid is of great concern to us in the labor movement. It’s happening, and it’s going to wreak havoc on the workforce,” California Labor Federation spokesman Steve Smith told the Business Journal.

The lack of a social safety net accentuates the problem for workers struggling with an exhausting illness that may last for months, Smith said.

Other symptoms of long covid include a decline in general well-being resulting in weight loss, fatigue, fever or pain, according to research published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Scientists are in the early stages of hunting for treatments that could ease symptoms of long covid, target the still unclear causes and get people healthy enough to return to work.

Photo: Corey Herbert at the WDSU-TV studio, New Orleans, June 10, 2008. By Corey Hebert, photo in the public domain, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17862750

Medical experts are calling long Covid a public health crisis, with more than 100m estimated to be suffering from the disease worldwide.



Why do some people have symptoms months after infection? Bookmark this explainer 🔖 https://t.co/BJN6tRPrCf — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 4, 2022

