Number Of US Americans Hospitalized With Covid Tops 100,000

The number of people in the U.S. hospitalized with covid reached new heights in the U.S. with more than 103,000 people currently, the latest data show.

This is the highest spike in hospitalizations in nearly four months, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. At the end of the week of Dec. 12, omicron was responsible for an estimated 90 percent or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest, AP reported.

The surge occurred when the omicron variant rose in dominance to account for 73 percent of new U.S. covid cases right before Christmas.

Those who have been hospitalized are primarily unvaccinated, CNN reported. Cumulative hospitalization rates through November are about eight times higher for unvaccinated adults and about 10 times higher for unvaccinated children ages 12 to 17, according to the latest information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Funny how people forget what exponential growth looks like in reality. A small % of a large number is still a large number- & this is especially relevant for a country that has systematically reduced its (already/persistently geographically unequal) inpatient bed capacity,” tweeted Arrianna Marie Planey, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Just about a year ago on Jan. 14, 2021, covid-19 hospitalizations reached a record high of more than 142,000. The last time covid hospitalizations surpassed 100,000 was on Sept. 11, CNN reported.

Photo: Cedric Daniels, 37, of Gonzales, La., recovers from covid-19 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

