Urban League’s Marc Morial Defends Biden And US Government, Some See Him Playing Role Sharpton Played For Obama

President Joe Biden’s support among Black voters is tenuous and waning as many have seen little advancement by his administration on issues that concern Black America.

Biden’s approval rating by Black voters is slipping in the polls, although his approval among Black Americans remains higher than among voters more broadly, NBC News reported. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released in December showed that 58 percent of Black respondents said they approved of the job Biden was doing as president, compared to 43 percent of all voters. The 58 percent is down from 66 percent of Black voters who said they approved in June 2021.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial has been vocal lately in his support of the government and the way Biden is running it. Could Morial be to Biden what activist Al Sharpton was to former President Barack Obama? While Obama got an outpouring of support from the Black community as the first Black president, they were still some skeptics. Sharpton stepped in to legitimize Obama with Black skeptics.

Morial was the mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002 and a Louisiana state Senator from 1992 to 1994.

Now, some say Morial is doing the same for Biden as Sharpton did for Obama despite several missteps and remarks that Biden critics deemed racist.

Biden’s cabinet is proof the president is looking out for Black America, according to Morial. Morial pointed out that the cabinet is one of the most racially diverse in presidential history, as well as the “significant number of African American judges” Biden has appointed to federal benches. Biden has 22 Black members in his administration, the Brookings Institution reported.

“The president was asked in the American Rescue Plan to include racial equity provisions and to make sure that there was money going to cities, not just states, where we have Black mayors,” Morial said in an NBC News interview. “The President and his team and Congress did that. The President was asked to put together a broad infrastructure plan with racial equity provisions, including broadband, including water systems, so we could address issues like in Flint, Michigan. The President and his team delivered on that.”

“if the Biden administration has done so much for the black community, where are the results on the ground ‘improvements’ that we can see and feel? Marc Morial is the Biden’s version of Al Sharpton for Obama. Nothing more. Keep watch for more lies,” tweeted Since I’m Here @since_m, who identifies as ADOS.

The Moguldom Nation CEO Jamarlin Martin tweeted, “If you were the US GOV, you could negotiate w/ yourself. You could shrink accountability by only dealing w/ older legacy leaders who don’t have any real political distance, your friends. Lobbyist David Plouffe said Sharpton was extremely helpful to Obama/US GOV.”

Black America is pressuring Biden to make good on the voting rights bill and police reform bill as well as on reparations.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act still have yet to reach the Senate floor after they passed in the Democrat-controlled House earlier this year, NBC News reported.

And Biden seems to have all but forgotten his plan for Black America, “Lift every Voice: The Biden Plan For Black America,” which hasn’t been talked about in depth since the 2020 presidential campaign.

Still, Biden has Morial’s support.

“I’m going to push back very forcefully on the idea that the Biden administration hasn’t done enough for Black people,” Morial said, according to NBC News. He and seven other civil rights leaders met with Biden twice this year to lay out a platform of myriad concerns they wanted the administration to address to help Black people in America.

