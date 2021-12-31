Fact Check: 60 Percent Of Republicans Are Unvaccinated, 17 Percent Of Democrats Refuse To Take Jabs

The unvaccinated U.S. population is disproportionately made up of those who identify as Republican or Republican-leaning — six in 10, or 60 percent — according to polling data from the October 2021 KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor.

By comparison, about four in 10 of the U.S. total adult population make up the unvaccinated population and one in six (17 percent) of those identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning.

These numbers make the U.S. an outlier in the world’s wealthiest and most advanced democracies, according to author and political scientist Ian Bremmer. Focusing on global political risk, Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, a New York City-based political risk research and consulting firm and a founder of the digital media firm GZERO Media.

“Not only is the United States today the most economically unequal of the G7 advanced industrial democracies, and the most politically divided, but we’re also now in terms of first jabs of the COVID vaccine, we are the least vaccinated of the G7,” Bremmer wrote in a Sept. 13, 2021, GZERO column.

The Group of Seven is an inter-governmental political forum of the world’s largest IMF advanced economies and wealthiest liberal democracies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.

“By far the most politicized response in the G7,” Bremmer tweeted on Dec. 30

Partisanship is about twice as strong a predictor of vaccination status in the U.S. as any other demographic characteristic, according to KFF’s analysis, Washington Post reported.

The polling looked at why Republicans might choose to be vaccinated or not. One finding was a feeling that the seriousness of the threat posed by the virus is overstated. More than half of vaccinated Republicans said the threat was overstated, while nine in 10 unvaccinated Republicans said the same thing.

More than half of unvaccinated Republicans responded that they weren’t at all worried about getting sick with covid-19.

KFF’s polling found that eight in 10 vaccinated Democrat respondents saw the vaccine as a responsibility that involved helping others as well. By comparison, 3 percent of unvaccinated Republican respondents said they felt that way.

