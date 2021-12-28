Black America Questions CDC Guidelines Change To Only 5 Days Of Quarantine

The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the quarantine time it recommends after a positive covid-19 test from 10 days to five. The agency made the announcement about the new CDC guidelines on Monday, Dec. 27 in a news release and Black America is weighing in with their thoughts.

“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others,” the CDC’s release stated.

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the release continued.

The news come less than a week after top brass at Delta Airlines sent a letter to the CDC asking it to shorten the quarantine time to avoid disrupting their operations.

“With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations,” wrote Delta CEO Ed Bastain, Chief Health Officer Henry Ting and Medical Advisor Carlos del Rio.

While the CDC has not specifically mentioned Delta’s letter as a part of its decision making, the airline’s wish came true.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

The agency is also continuing to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, get a booster and wear masks. Citing data from South Africa and the U.K., the CDC said boosters increase vaccine effectiveness against the current variations of covid-19 – including omicron – from 35 percent to 75 percent.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

“These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather,” Walensky continued.

Per usual, Black America had its opinions about the new CDC guidelines – with many questioning why the CDC would make the quarantine period so short. Some expressed their views in full levity because the culture is known for using joy to cope with serious situations.

“If y’all short staffed up there just say that,” Instagram user @richiefontane posted with laughing emojis.

In a video, @richiefontane added, “Anybody who’s actually had covid will actually tell you it didn’t take no five f**king days to beat it! Are y’all smoking crack? Change that rule back, we gon’ be sick forever!”

“The CDC stands for Can’t Disrupt Capitalism,” @Abbas_Muntaqim tweeted. “’F**k it. It’s whatever.’ —the CDC,” writer Michael Harriot tweeted. “’Y’all on ya own’ — The CDC,” @PBSImpulse9 chimed in.

The CDC stands for Can’t Disrupt Capitalism — Abbas (@Abbas_Muntaqim) December 28, 2021

“Fuck it. It’s whatever.”



—the CDC — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 28, 2021

“Y’all on ya own”



— The CDC — Raymond Stereo (@PBSImpulse9) December 27, 2021

“Between Biden putting covid responsibility to the states and the CDC reducing the amount of time when folks have to isolate as long as they go by the honor system that they don’t have any symptoms, I think it’s fair to say that we are f**ked,” @Freeyourmindkid tweeted.

Between Biden putting covid responsibility to the states and the CDC reducing the amount of time when folks have to isolate as long as they go by the honor system that they don't have any symptoms, I think it's fair to say that we are fucked. — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) December 28, 2021

“I don’t trust the CDC anymore, especially not with anything COVID related. Their priority is the economy. I am not a product,” @AdamantxYves tweeted.

I don't trust the CDC anymore, especially not with anything COVID related. Their priority is the economy. I am not a product. https://t.co/T2JQF2yII0 — H. Yves (@AdamantxYves) December 27, 2021

“I’m convinced that they spin the wheel on what to say to the public,” @Gtown2003 wrote.

I'm convinced that they spin the wheel on what to say to the public pic.twitter.com/2fYRU1cHB7 — Gtown03 (@Gtown2003) December 28, 2021

“CDC just said you only need to quarantine if you on a ventilator. But if ya ventilator got wheels and a battery pack you gotta take yo ass to work,” comedian Roy Wood Jr. quipped.

CDC just said you only need to quarantine if you on a ventilator. But if ya ventilator got wheels and a battery pack you gotta take yo ass to work. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 28, 2021

CDC guidelines initially recommended individuals who tested positive for covid-19 to quarantine for 14 days at the onset of the pandemic. Then 10 days were recommended. Five days is the shortest recommendation by the agency to date.

PHOTO: In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, people wait in line at a 24-hour, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine amid campaigns to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)