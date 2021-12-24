As Omicron Takes Over America, No. 3 Ranking Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn Says He Has Covid

The Omicron variant is raging across America – and it’s no respecter of persons. The highly contagious mutation of covid-19 is causing numerous new infections among the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced he was among its most recent victims on Tuesday.

“Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” Clyburn tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 22. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune. I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.”

In a follow-up interview with MSNBC, the House Majority Whip said he was feeling fine, but still urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

“This is the time of year I would advise everybody who has not been tested, please get tested,” Clyburn said in a follow-up interview with MSNBC. “I have been tested. I have been vaccinated, I have gotten the booster and, as the experts have said, if you get the vaccinations, both of them, get the booster, then this virus is no more than — similar to a common cold. And that’s about all that I have experienced.”

The no. 3 ranking Democrat, Jim Clyburn was a part of a group of 10 Congress members who recently announced they’d recently contracted covid-19, the New York Post reported.

Other lawmakers who said they had a positive diagnosis include: Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Barbara Lee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Matt Cartwright, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Sen. Chris Coons, Rep. Antonio Delgado and Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

One user on Twitter took issue with some of Clyburn’s language and responded by stating the vaccine does not keep people from contracting covid-19, but rather it minimizes the severity of its symptoms if infected.

“’No one is immune.’ Vaccines weren’t ever designed to immunize us,” @AlamoOnTheRise tweeted. “It was designed to help our bodies fight back against the virus if and when we contract it. By the way, it’s not a new phase, it’s a new variant.”

Another user said Clyburn’s statement was full of contradictions. “Did he just say he was vaccinated and still caught covid? How does that translate to folks needing to run and also take a trial vaccine that does not prevent you from catching/spreading covid? Make It Make Sense,” @carsonee wrote.

Others wished him well and reiterated their belief he’s doing well due to being vaccinated.

“Glad you are vaccinated and boosted. Nope, no one is immune to getting this virus. The vaccines help make sure you don’t die from it,” @navy1974 tweeted.

“Praying for you, Whip Clyburn! I know people of South Carolina are praying too!” @quitefor wrote.