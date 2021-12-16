Special Prosecutor Wants To Release Report After Jussie Smollett Guilty Verdict, Black America Responds

Jussie Smollett was found guilty of lying to police and filing a false report of a racist, homophobic hate crime last Thursday, Dec. 9. Now the special prosecutor in the case wants permission to release evidence he said is relevant to the case.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has called for his full report on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of Smollett’s case.

“I filed this motion today because now that the Smollett trial ended with a conviction, the assignment given to my special prosecutor’s office by Judge Michael Toomin are almost complete,” Webb told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I am in possession of a 60-page detailed evidence report that supports the factual conclusions that I publicly released to the public,” Web continued. “Since the Smollett trial is final, I believe the public is entitled to see my 60-page evidence report.”

Smollett was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for lying to officers about what was eventually deemed a fake hate crime. According to two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, Smollett fired them to stage the attack in 2019.

He was convicted of five of the counts after nine hours of deliberations by the jury, which sided with prosecutors, believing the evidence showed the attack was orchestrated by Smollett himself.

Smollett maintains his innocence and his defense attorney, Nenye Uche, said they will appeal. The disgraced actor is out on his own recognizance until he is sentenced but testified that his career has stalled since the case began.

Black America had plenty to say about the former “Empire” actor’s guilty verdict and the ongoing fallout.

“The Smollett case is one of the worst public cases I have seen taken to trial, where the celebrity has to think about their career risk factors,” Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin tweeted on Dec. 10. “He could have apologized & pleaded guilty. He could have a mental condition that is related to why he did this in the first place.”

Some called out the hypocrisy in the justice system that doesn’t prosecute white people who have historically made false allegations against Black people.

“Since Jussie Smollett was found guilty for making a false crime report. Now are prosecutors going to start going after all these anti-Black “Kens”&”Karens” who make fake crime reports against Black people daily?” Twitter user @AlMann71047522 wrote.

“If #JussieSmollett is being convicted of falsely reporting a hate crime, what about all the #Karen’s who have made false claims to law enforcement and tried to weaponize the police against Black Men & Women putting their lives in danger,” @EJinAction tweeted.

“Did you even know that LYING about a HATE CRIME was considered ILLEGAL? When you’re Black you find out ALL the laws, don’t you?” @TeeBlackChannel tweeted.

“Juicy was just found guilty for making a false crime report… Now are prosecutors going to start going after all these anti-Black “Kens” & “Karens” who make fake crime reports against Black people daily? #AskingForAFriend #JussieSmollett,” Tariq Nasheed tweeted.

Some called out the difference in media coverage Smollett’s case was receiving in comparison to wealthy white people, including convicted sexual predator Josh Duggar – a reality star celebrated in religious circles – and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being complicit with Jeffrey Epstein who was awaiting trial for decades of sexual abuse against young girls when he allegedly committed suicide.

“They blowing up Jussie case but won’t cover Ghislaine Maxwell. Her case is about REAL pedophiles who run this entire world,” @mamanuit tweeted.

“Not the Jussie Smollett case been getting more media coverage the Josh Duggar case and he’s been molesting children for 20 years….,” @jiggyjayy2 tweeted.

