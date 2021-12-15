Man In Italy Tries Go Get Vaccine Certificate With Fake Arm, Nurse Notices Pinker Arm Than Face

A 50-year-old Italian man who wanted to get a coronavirus certificate without actually having the jab presented a nurse with a fake arm, according to The New York Times.

A nurse in the northern city of Biella discovered the deception when she noticed that the man’s arm was pinker than his hands and face because it was made of silicone and was a prosthesis.

The nurse said she initially thought the man was an amputee and had mistakenly offered the wrong arm but when she lifted his shirt, she saw a silicone arm.

The man acknowledged that he did not want a vaccine, just a “super green pass,” which Italy requires to enter restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and other venues, according to nurse Filippa Bua.

The Italian government signed a decree making its covid-19 super green pass mandatory in all indoor entertainment venues.

The man with the fake arm had already been suspended from work because he refused to get vaccinated, which is mandatory for medical personnel in Italy.

“I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug unaware,” Bua said.

The man has been reported to police in the northern city of Biella, according to Alberto Cirio, the president of the Piedmont regional government. The prosthetic arm looked “very similar” to real skin, Cirio said, and condemned the man’s attempt to cheat the system.

“The incident was an offense to the region’s health system, and it is the first in Italy for vaccination capacity and for booster doses,” Cirio said in a video message.

The man was courteous and left the vaccination center after the failed attempt, according to Bua.

Bua, who said she has worked as a nurse since 1987, admitted that she would never expect such a thing in her life, and that she was surprised at first and then got angry and professionally offended since the man did not show respect for her profession and intelligence.

“I first felt sorry for the man, thinking that he had a prosthesis and wondering if I had somehow forced him to give me the wrong arm. But then he admitted he was wearing the fake arm on purpose to avoid getting the vaccine,” Bua said.

