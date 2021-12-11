New York Attorney General Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor

After her high-profile sexual harassment investigation that led to the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in August, New York Attorney General Letitia James had put her hat in the bid for the post. Now, she has announced she’s suspending her campaign for governor and will instead run for reelection as attorney general.

On Dec. 9, James, 63, announced on Twitter that there are “many investigations and cases underway” and that she “intends to finish the job.” One of the unfinished “jobs” is her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in New York.

The attorney general’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud in the way it valued its real estate holdings, ABC News reported.

James wants to depose former Trump as part of her office’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

She has requested in-person testimony from Trump scheduled for Jan. 7, the Washington Post reported.

Some noted James should finish out the investigation into Trump.

James entered the gubernatorial race at the end of October, but recent polling had shown James trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul, who’s running for a full term, Business Insider reported.

