Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Goes Off: Democratic Party Must Deal With Its Racism, Stop Pretending It Doesn’t Exist

The Democrats have a “800 lb gorilla in the room” tweeted Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, and it’s “racism within the Democratic Party.” The remark came after fellow Dem Matthew Dowd dropped out of the Texas Lt. Gov. race to allow for more diversity.

“A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for this office,” Dowd said in a statement. “I do not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.”

“We as white male Christians should do what real leadership demands and practice a level of humility which demonstrates strength by stepping back from the center of the room and begin to give up our seats at the table,” Dowd added.

Johnson, a Democrat, declared that racism exists in the Democratic Party, but everyone pretends it doesn’t exist.

“I’m confused and a little disturbed by the reasoning here,” Johnson tweeted in a response to a statement from Dowd, who dropped out of the race for Texas lieutenant governor to allow for a more “diverse” field, Fox News reported.

“Campaigns are precisely for the purpose of selecting the BEST candidate,” Johnson continued. “It seems my friend is saying that Democratic primary voters are incapable of nominating women and minorities if there is a white man on the ballot?”

Johnson had more to say. “If this is in fact the case then shame on the Democratic primary voters who are incapable of voting for women and minority candidates if presented with a white male alternative. But for white male candidates to stop running as Democrats to ‘give us a chance’ feels wrong to me,” he added.

Johnson then charged that the DNC is afraid to face racism head on , especially within its own ranks. “The problem is NOT white men running for office. The problem is the 800 lb gorilla in the room, which is the racism within the Democratic Party that many pretend doesn’t exist. So the solution isn’t folks like Dowd’ yielding’ to candidates of color. It’s addressing the racism,” he added.

Some on Twitter agreed with Johnson.

“I may be a conservative Republican, but Mayor @Johnson4Dallas just dropped a big truth bomb here,” tweeted Anthony Laurie (Энтони Лори) @AnthonyALaurie.

Another tweeter called out the Republican party.

“Please explain why republicans fail to condemn the white supremacists/nationalists that marched on Charlottesville. Why does Trump refer to these racists as ‘fine’ people,” John no groups…..no lists@benbrookjohn tweeted.

The problem is NOT white men running for office. The problem is the 800 lb gorilla in the room, which is the racism within the Democratic Party that many pretend doesn’t exist. So the solution isn’t folks like Dowd “yielding” to candidates of color. It’s addressing the racism.💯 — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) December 9, 2021

I may be a conservative Republican, but Mayor @Johnson4Dallas just dropped a big truth bomb here 💣



Very interesting read here https://t.co/yGiSFgpv2u — Anthony Laurie (Энтони Лори) (@AnthonyALaurie) December 9, 2021

Please explain why republicans fail to condemn the white supremacists/nationalists that marched on Charlottesville. Why does Trump refer to these racists as "fine" people. https://t.co/BXYvu0vEhf — John no groups…..no lists (@benbrookjohn) December 9, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?