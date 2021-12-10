fbpx
No Jab, No Job or School: Close to 500 LA County School System Employees Fired 34,000 Students Kicked Out System

L.A. County

No Jab, No Job or School: Close to 500 LA County School System Employees Fired 34,000 Students Kicked Out System Photo: High school medical students wear face masks in class during a tour by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy of the King/Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2021, to discuss the importance of protecting youth mental health during the pandemic. (AP Photo./Damian Dovarganes)

Written by Ann Brown

Dec 10, 2021

It promises to be a chaotic school semester in Los Angeles as the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has fired 500 unvaccinated employees. In addition to this, 34,000 students have reportedly missed the district’s vaccine deadline.

The unvaccinated students will either be forced to enroll in independent study or will have to leave the district, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAUSD officials say there is no longer enough time for students who have not yet received the first dose of vaccine to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10.

Currently, the LAUSD, the second-largest school district in the U.S., has the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, ABC 7 reported.

About 85 percent of the district’s approximately 600,000 students have been vaccinated according to the mandate that requires pupils 12 and older to get their covid-19 vaccine shots.

Besides the unvaccinated students, nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired for refusing to comply with a mandate to get vaccinated.

On Dec. 7, the school board voted 7-0 in separate motions to terminate 496 employees, who make up less than 1 percent of the district’s approximately 73,000 workers. The employees were required to receive their second vaccine dose by Nov. 15.

“Imagine finding 496 replacement teachers in the middle of a school year,” Moi @moihimself tweeted.

“as much as i think people should get vaccinated there’s already a teacher shortage in the US… where are you going to find 496 replacements in the middle of the school year,” miss tmz @leabanizer tweeted.

“Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is an extremely difficult but necessary decision to ensure the safety of all in our school communities,” interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said in a statement. “We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

The fired employees will have an opportunity for reemployment if they get vaccinated, according to school authorities.

LAUSD is one of several districts in California to announce their own vaccine mandates requiring students to get the covid-19 vaccination. A statewide policy will take effect after federal officials fully approve the immunizations by age group. Announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October, the police are not expected to go into place before July, KTLA reported. 

