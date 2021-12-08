Don’t Bribe My Kid: Mom Says Son Vaccinated in Exchange for Pizza at LAUSD Without Her Consent – NBC Los Angeles

One Los Angeles mother has taken major issue with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) vaccine mandate – specifically after her 13-year-old son was vaccinated at school without her consent. To make matters worse, she says they bribed her son by offering him pizza in exchange for taking the vaccine.

According to Duarte, her son came home with a vaccine card and told her what happened. “I should have been involved,” Maribel Duarte told NBC4 Los Angeles. “The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper was the one that told my son, ‘Please do not say anything. I don’t want to get in trouble.’”

Duarte said she isn’t anti-vaccine as she herself is actually vaccinated. However, things are different when it comes to her son, who attends Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles.

“Regarding my son’s health, I am against it,” Duarte said. “He has problems with asthma and allergy problems.”

LAUSD told NBC4 they wouldn’t comment on the situation specifically because student issues are confidential but noted its “safe schools to safe steps incentive program” is meant to reward students who take the vaccine.

The district’s student vaccine mandate will go into effect on Jan. 10 which requires students ages 12 and up to get vaccinated or they will have to return to virtual learning.

Jennifer Kennedy is an attorney who is closely following two cases filed against LAUSD over the vaccine mandate, NBC4 reported. She went on record about the situation, saying the incentive programs were “grotesque” ways to Induce

“Here’s the problem. Kids in California cannot consent to vaccination,” Kennedy said. “The LAUSD does not have the power to add a vaccine shot to the California school schedule,” she said. “You couldn’t do it if you’re a Podunk school district and you can’t do I even if you’re LA Unified, the second biggest in the nation. You don’t have that legal authority.”

Duarte reiterated her frustration with her son’s being vaccinated.

“It hurt to know that he got a shot without my permission, without me even knowing or signing any papers for him to get this shot,” Duarte said.

