Nick Cannon’s Youngest Child, Zen Cannon, Passes Away From Brain Tumor at 5 Months

Nick Cannon and his youngest son’s mother Alyssa Scott are mourning the loss of their 5-month-old son, Zen Cannon, who died Sunday, Dec. 5, from a cancerous brain tumor.

Cannon, 41, announced the sad news on Tuesday, December 7, on his namesake weekly television program “The Nick Cannon Show.”

“Today is a special one y’all for many reasons, but it’s not gon’ be an easy one. … I had a very tough weekend,” Cannon said before showing a picture of Zen, after which he got very emotional and tried choking back tears.

According to Cannon, Zen was always smiling and had “the most beautiful spirit,” but he also noted his baby boy had “real interesting breathing” and a big head. Cannon said he initially attributed Zen’s large dome to genetics, believing it was what he dubbed the “Cannon head.”

However, Cannon said he and Scott took Zen to the doctor to get his breathing and sinuses checked out.

“We thought it would be a routine process and we went in just to check his sinuses and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool,” Canon said. “We found out that he had another condition … where it was fluid that was building up in his head and that was the cause of his head starting to get big. We found out it was more of a … malignant tumor.”

Immediately, Cannon said they had to have brain surgery to have a shunt placed in Zen’s head to drain all of the fluid out.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Cannon said they “were hoping for the best” but things took “an interesting turn” for the worse over the Thanksgiving holiday. He said he and Scott made a “valid effort to spend the most quality time” they could with Zen and went to the ocean for a final trip with him before he died.

“I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgmental of me or any of those things and I really have to say Zen’s mom Alyssa was just like the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. … Never had an argument, never was angry, was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” Cannon continued.

Scott has not publicly commented on the loss of her son. She did repost photos of him from a photo shoot when he was a newborn and a few months old in her story on Instagram, Tuesday.

Her last Instagram post is an image of she and Zen with her oldest daughter from a previous relationship. She captioned the image “MY WORLD” with a heart emoji.

Cannon has six other children from three women including 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son Golden Sagon and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, his second set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, who are six-monthls old.

Cannon said initially he didn’t know how he would handle going back to work but thanked God for giving him strength through the process.

“I kind of went back and forth of what I should do, but I felt like I was always talking about, ‘You don’t just go through it, you grow through it, you keep pushing,’” Cannon said. “I have so much faith in the Lord. I have so much faith in God and … people were often telling me I should pray for miracles and I did pray for the miracle; I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today.”

We have the word Widower for when a husband or wife loses their spouse.



We have the word Orphan for when a child loses their parent.



But we have no word for when a parent loses their child.



💔 — Wanda Roe (@WandaRoe) December 7, 2021

I’m thinking of and praying for #NickCannon and #AlyssaScott. As they mourn their son, Zen, I pray that they are blessed and comforted by memories of him and of their life and last sunrise together. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 8, 2021

Cancer at 5 months! Didn’t even know that was a thing. This poor baby. RIP — Toozdae 𓅪 (@Toozdae518) December 7, 2021