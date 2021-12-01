CDC: Omicron Variant Confirmed In California

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the first U.S. case of the heavily mutated omicron variant in California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, said a fully vaccinated person had just returned from traveling in South Africa to the San Francisco area on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29.

“The individual is self quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts, thus far, have tested negative,” Fauci said at a White House press briefing. “We feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms, but actually the symptoms appear to be improving.”

The person has since tested negative, and all close contacts have also tested negative, the CDC added.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa, according to the World Health Organization.

Many countries around the world have banned flights from Southern Africa and the U.S. is moving to strengthen testing requirements for international arrivals.

Fauci said the vaccine and booster shots are the best protection against the virus and the omicron variant.

“We know what we need to do to protect people,” Fauci told reporters. He urged Americans to wear masks in crowds to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

News of the omicron California case was met with some indifference on social media.

“And still nobody cares,” tweeted A Black Conservative @_ghermo.

And still nobody cares — A Black Conservative (@_ghermo) December 1, 2021

“Lol this is why this shit won’t go away,” Edgar R @erod214er replied.





Lol this is why this shit won’t go away — Edgar R (@erod214er) December 1, 2021