AOC: Establishment Democrats Are Not Engaging The Youth, That’s Why Youth Turnout Collapsed In Virginia

Some of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent comments are indicating the rift between progressive and establishment Democrats isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Affectionately known as AOC, Ocasio-Cortez said she and other progressives were not asked to assist in the gubernatorial race in Virginia, despite how high the stakes were. Democrat Terry McAuliffe was bested by Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race, which normally goes to a Democrat. It is also a seat McAuliffe once held.

“Before the Virginia elections, it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for, which is fine,” the New York congresswoman told the New York Times. “I’m not here to tell people how to run their races. But at the same time, to consider the members here that have some of the tightest relationships to our political base as just a uniform liability — and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything — I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake.

Ocasio-Cortez added that establishment Democrats aren’t reaching the youth – a demographic progressive Democrats tend to do well with – and it led to voter apathy among the group.

“And we saw a big youth-turnout collapse. Not a single person asked me to send an email, not even to my own list.” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Not a single person asked me to send an email, not even to my own list. And then they turn around and say, “It’s their fault.” When I think it was communicated quite expressly that we were unwelcome to pitch in.”

The lawmaker concluded her remarks by stating the tendency of established Democrats to “just accept” that young people won’t turn out is “a self-fulfilling prophecy” that her party can’t afford since elections are are being decided by the narrowest of margins.

“I think it’s ill-advised,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Twitter users were divided about her comments.

“She’s totally right about mobilizing youth vote. D’s should listen to her and ask the four magic words “what do you think?” Why do you think GOP demonize them? They want to sideline them b/c they represent a huge threat,” @LeesaBrown wrote. “We’re our own worst enemy at times.”

“Look @AOC represents a portion of the party that has outsized influence but in no way is it accurate to say she has a pulse on the party base, which is clear judging by all the numerous losing candidates she has endorsed,” @jalexa1218 tweeted.