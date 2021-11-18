New Study Suggests Democrats Are Losing Voters Of All Races To Elite Culture Controlling Party

The Democrats have a voters problem — and it’s not just frustrated Black voters dropping the party. A new study found that voters of all races are leaving the DNC.

Longtime Dem strategist James Carville blamed the recent election losses by Democrats on the “woke” culture adapted by liberal Democrats. ​

“Well, what went wrong is this stupid wokeness,” said Carville during an interview with “PBS NewsHour.” Carville served as Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign manager​ in 1992.

“Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey,” Carville said. “Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis. Even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this ‘take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools,’ that — people see that.” .

But it’s more complex than that, found the study by Anvil Strategies.

The Democratic firm hosted focus groups with women in Virginia who voted in 2017 for Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, in 2020 for Democratic President Joe Biden, and then voted for Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2. The Democrats were counting on a win in the Virginia governor’s race, but Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Suburban women pivoted significantly to the right in the governor’s election.

Anvil Strategies consultant Danny Barefoot found that while members in the focus group were Democrats, the voters didn’t feel connected culturally with the party. When asked which party had cultural values closer to theirs, those in the focus group cited Republicans.

Education turned out to be the most significant disconnect as voters were swayed by Republicans’ arguments and fear tactics against teaching “critical race theory” in public schools, The Intercept reported.

Voters were also upset with how Virginia Democrats dealt with covid-19 school closures, which was evidence of a “cultural gap between these working people and Democratic elites, who broadly supported prolonged school closures while enjoying the opportunity to work remotely,” The Intercept reported.