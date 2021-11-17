Popular Black Socialist Gets Death Threats After Successful Event, Complaints About Using Fred Hampton’s Name

Nearly 500 workers at a Kellogg Co. cereal plant in Omaha, Nebraska went on strike six weeks ago, and they are still walking the picket lines after the company and employees’ union failed to reach a new deal.

The previous contract expired at midnight on Oct. 5, Omaha CBS affiliate 3News Now reported.

A popular Black socialist who goes by the Twitter tag Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist @SocialistMMA got into the mix and took part in a recent strike summit. In the process, the son of the legendary Black Panther Party leader was offended that Fred Hampton’s name was used without his permission in the organization of the summit.

What has ensued is a mess and threats against Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist @SocialistMMA .

Black activist and Marxist–Leninist Fred Hampton Sr. rose to prominence in Chicago as chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s. Hampton was assassinated on Dec. 4, 1969, after being drugged, shot and killed in his bed during a predawn raid at his Chicago apartment by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Chicago Police Department and the FBI.

Journalist Eoin Higgins, a writer for The Intercept, criticized the summit organizers in a post on his blog.

According to Higgins, the collection of people at the event included the group Fred Hampton Leftists, podcasters, and “social media stars.”

On its YouTube page, the Fred Hampton Leftist group describes itself as “lefty political commentators talking news, politics, and pop culture. We strive to educate, inspire and entertain.”

“A three-day-long summit to discuss strategies around effecting a general strike in the US features the same post-left personalities who have appeared in similarly aimless efforts this year,” Higgins wrote.

“The group that held a ‘general strike summit’…appears to be using the name of Fred Hampton without permission from his family,” Higgins posted on social media. “The lineup doesn’t inspire confidence that this effort will succeed in effecting a mass labor action, but it’s unlikely that’s the actual goal,” Higgins wrote.

Fred Hampton Jr., the son of the late chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, is not affiliated with the Fred Hampton Leftists group. He responded in a social media video post to the use of his father’s name.

“There are so many people who are (busy using the name)…we are in the process dealing with this,” he said, noting there are very few organizations sanctioned to use the name of Fred Hampton. Most do not have permission to do so, including the Fred Hampton Leftists group. “Every day, all day different groups are popping up,” he said. He warned that they would be dealt with.

Meanwhile, Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist @SocialistMMA claims he is now getting death threats after the successful strike summit, but it’s unclear if the threats are over the unsanctioned use of Hampton’s name, or his involvement in the strike summit. He posted a photo of Hampton Jr. tweeting, “This man been in shambles all week because we had discussions with labor organizers lol”.

Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist @SocialistMMA added, “Between the death threats and now my car being broken into without anything stolen I’m getting nervous and taking a break I know I sound paranoid but it is what it is”.

He also posted a photo of his car window shattered, noting the car had been broken into.

Between the death threats and now my car being broken into without anything stolen I’m getting nervous and taking a break



