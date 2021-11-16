If Mandated Medications Cause Harm, Employers Could Face $1 Million In Damages

A Republican senator in Oklahoma wants to give residents in his state some recourse if employer-mandated medications cause them harm.

Sen. Rob Standridge filed Senate Bill 1106 on Nov. 12, commonly known as the Citizen Health Mandate Protection Act. If signed into law, it will make employers liable for up to $1 million in punitive damages if they mandate employees to get any medications or vaccines as a condition of employment and those medications cause any illness or harm.

“Many Oklahomans may not know that COVID-19 vaccines have already been given liability protection from the federal government,” Standridge said in a press release about the bill. “If an employee is required to receive the vaccine or some other medical treatment as a condition of employment and it causes that person harm, our citizens need to know they’ll have some recourse that will provide them with meaningful relief. That’s what my legislation will do.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Standridge’s bill comes as there is increased divisiveness about vaccine mandates, whcih are being implemented by more and more companies and organizations.

Some Twitter users celebrated Stanbridge’s bill challenging mandated medications. “Good! Enough of this authoritarian BS! We all know there are risks and forcing people to into medical decisions is illegal and immoral,” @siracheron tweeted. “This ain’t Jacobson VS Massachusetts and this ain’t smallpox.”

Good! Enough of this authoritarian BS! We all know there are risks and forcing people to into medical decisions is illegal and immoral. This ain't Jacobson VS Massachusetts and this ain't smallpox. — SIRACHERON (@siracheron) November 15, 2021

“As they should. They need to nut up and do what’s right. Fight any bs fines in court!” @MrBlur wrote.

“As they should. If they are found to be negligent or worse, they deserve to pay,” added @WTF20218 wrote. “We all know that the likelihood of them being found guilty of anything is minuscule, but at least the bill would be a good faith effort.”

As they should. If they are found to be negligent or worse, they deserve to pay. We all know that the likelihood of them being found guilty of anything is minuscule, but at least the bill would be a good faith effort. — Time to Rise Up (@WTF20218) November 15, 2021

According to the press release, the bill will include both private and public sector companies. It is due to be considered in February 2022.

The right of the U.S. government to impose vaccines was established in 1904 by the Supreme Court in Jacobson v. Massachusetts. In a 7-to-2 ruling, the Court said that Cambridge, Massachusetts could require all adults to be vaccinated against smallpox.

There are no laws prohibiting employers from requiring covid-19 or any other vaccines, according to NBC Philadelphia. Similarly, schools have long been allowed to require vaccinations.