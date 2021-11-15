No Jab, No Fly: Democrats Ask Biden To Require Vaccine To Fly In US

As the conflict continues to mount between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, dozens of Democrats are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to require Americans to get the covid-19 vaccine before being allowed to fly domestically.

More than 30 Democrats signed a letter sent to Biden on Nov. 11 urging him to implement the vaccine mandate as the holiday travel rush gets underway.

“As the nation approaches holiday season, we ask that you put in place requirements for airline passengers to provide proof of full vaccination against covid-19 or a negative test to board a domestic flight,” the letter states. “We also ask that safety protocols in place for trains and other popular modes of public transportation continue to be updated to reflect the best available data to prevent the spread of covid-19.”

Americans began booking Thanksgiving and Christmas flights as far back as March and April, according to Business Insider. In 2020, there was a winter surge of coronavirus cases and Democrats said they want to prevent a repeat this year.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

The letter writers applauded Biden for heeding the advice from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requiring international travelers to be fully vaccinated, but they said the POTUS should also include domestic flights.

“Applying similar strategies to domestic air travel would ensure Americans can travel safely to see their loved ones during the holidays while also limiting household introduction and spread of covid-19 from visiting family and friends,” the letter continued.

The Democrats who signed the letter believe implementing a vaccine mandate for domestic travel will not only help save lives by decreasing a drastic covid-19 surge, but also encourage more unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

“This is a necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling and reduce the chances of yet another devastating winter surge,” the letter states. “Research by the Kaiser Family Foundation has shown that unvaccinated people would be significantly more likely to get fully vaccinated if it was a requirement to fly on an airplane.”

Twitter users weighed in — mostly those who were not happy about it.

“Pure tyrannical BS! We know there is no difference in viral loads between vax/non, we know they don’t prevent infection/transmission,” @divine_herbs tweeted. “All about control and power over the average person! here is the letter – remember their names !”

Pure tyrannical BS! We know there is no difference in viral loads between vax/non, we know they don’t prevent infection/transmission. All about control and power over the average person! here is the letter – remember their names ! 🤬https://t.co/QiXiYmcMcQ — The Goddess Kali Ma (@divine_herbs) November 15, 2021

“Why wouldn’t democrats just ram through a bill and have biden sign it into law? What are they so afraid of? That people don’t support that or that its UNCONSTITUTIONAL?” @P30pleSuck tweeted.