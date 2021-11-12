Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Only Gets 6 Months In Jail For Stabbing Neighbor With Hunting Knife In Fight Over Trash Cans

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been sentenced to six months in jail in a plea deal over the near-fatal stabbing of his longtime Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during a fight over trash cans.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence in the stabbing, which took place in August 2020. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said it was “furious” with the six-month plea deal, claiming that the punishment did not fit the crime.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement after the sentencing. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured. We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trash cans is so egregious it warranted prison time.”

Adam, 29, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, along with enhancements for inflicting bodily injury, based on reports from the D.A.’s office.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar and his neighbor, Raymond Windsor, share a driveway and throw garbage in the same containers. The 60-year-old man reproached Abdul-Jabbar for failing to take out the trash cans for his elderly roommate.

The victim was stabbed in the back of the head multiple times and suffered injuries to his head, back and side.

Abdul-Jabbar’s actions were so severe that he fractured Windsor’s skull and Windsor nearly died of blood loss after he collapsed outside the hospital, according to prosecutors.

“The victim in this case has not only suffered serious physical injuries, but he is also suffering from trauma of having to relive his violent attack every day he walks out into his front yard. This is nothing short of appalling, “ D.A. Spitzer said.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea offer from Orange County Superior Court Judge Derek Johnson. The sentence was stayed until Jan. 7 so that the defendant can apply for home confinement instead of incarceration, according to the D.A.’s office. The probation officer will decide whether or not he will be permitted home confinement.

Prosecutors had requested a prison sentence of seven years and objected to the plea offer. The sentencing brief was sealed.

