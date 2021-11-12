Terry Crews Hired By Amazon As Leverage And Propaganda Against Workers, Workers Put Out Response Video

Actor Terry Crews has been hired by Amazon to promote the e-commerce giant as a great place to work. Fans are dragging him for it.

Crews uploaded a now-viral 30-second commercial to TikTok on Tuesday, where he has over 20 million followers. In the ad, Crews is insanely happy and seems to be having the time of his life working at Amazon.

“We’re here. I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says with a wide grin at the opening of the commercial.

He goes on to package boxes; have lunch with a co-worker, whom he asks about Amazon’s free tuition benefit; and get excited at the prospect of being able to drive a forklift. He then encourages people to apply to become Amazon workers.

The commercial didn’t go over well with many people because Amazon has increasingly come under fire for poor working conditions. According to the Daily Dot, many Amazon workers have gone on strike complaining of low wages, harsh work conditions, unfair terminations, and more.

The Athena Coalition – an alliance that says it has millions members and is made up of dozens of grassroots organizations fighting against companies like Amazon and Google which exploit workers – made a video refuting all of Crews’ claims about Amazon in the commercial. They captioned it, “Our response to Amazon’s Terry Crews propaganda.”

“Amazon can’t put warehouses in white areas because of massive pollution. So they sneak them into Black and brown communities,” the coalition said in response to Crews arriving at the Amazon warehouse. They added, “Amazon has to hire a lot of workers all the time because it breaks a lot of workers all the time. It’s the business model,” among other claims.

Our response to Amazon's Terry Crews propaganda. pic.twitter.com/dHyH145W53 — Athena Coalition 🦉 #ReinInBigTech (@athenaforall) November 11, 2021

Crews’ video was reuploaded to Twitter by writer Edward Ongweso Jr. with a simple barf emoji as the caption. Many on Black Twitter shared his sentiments.

“Terry Crews makes it his mission to win coon of the year EVERY year huh,” @Thotless1 tweeted. “It’s revolting. People far removed from regular jobs out here doing PR for The Gulag,” added @DrClaw77.

Some users pointed out Crews was wearing a very expensive watch and had the nerve to act as if he understood the average Amazon worker’s struggles.

Twitter user @Cryptoterra tweeted, “dude is wearing a $25,000 Panerai watch in this lmao.” Another user, @3poison33, wrote “ok now record him after a month of working 40+ hours and hardly getting by on paychecks.”

“This is Terry Crews cosplaying as a poor person to do an ad for union busting. He’s basically John Cena’s character from Suicide Squad now,” The Nation correspondent Elie Mystal wrote.

This is Terry Crews cosplaying as a poor person to do an ad for union busting.

He's basically John Cena's character from Suicide Squad now. https://t.co/Inb5MBKFTk — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2021

“My (least) favorite thing in the world is when a rich person pretends to work a job and is having the time of their life when in reality the people who actually work those jobs are overworked, exploited, and severely underpaid with little to no protections,” @nonbinarybooty wrote.

my (least) favorite thing in the world is when a rich person pretends to work a job and is having the time of their life when in reality the people who actually work those jobs are overworked, exploited, and severely underpaid with little to no protections https://t.co/h8C3RBWeTK — mother earth🧃 (@nonbinarybooty) November 10, 2021

“Terry Crews took the a NFL ‘stop the kneelin’ NFL check,” Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin tweeted. “Amazon already has many of the Democrat politicians in their pockets, why do you need to add to their LEVERAGE? How are the out-gunned Amazon workers going to get a fair deal w/ all this celebrity spook being programmed?”

Terry Crews took the a NFL 'stop the kneelin' NFL check.



Amazon already has many of the Democrat politicians in their pockets, why do you need to add to their LEVERAGE? How are the out-gunned Amazon workers going to get a fair deal w/ all this celebrity spook being programmed? https://t.co/n2I0rBwvlJ pic.twitter.com/fmuhjNQ7tD — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 11, 2021

Crews didn’t seem too bothered by the backlash as he uploaded another video on Thursday in which he’s seen using the Amazon packages as weights to bench press. “Benefits, flexible schedules and paid tuition, check it out!” Crews says at the end.