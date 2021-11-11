BLM Leader Hawk Newsome To New Cop Mayor Of NYC: If The Police Don’t Change, There Will Be Bloodshed, Riots

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams hasn’t been sworn in yet, but he’s already sparring with activists over police reform. A former New York City Police Department captain, Adams has been outspoken about having limited reform in the department, but many in the community are calling for drastic changes.

One of the loudest voices is Black Lives Matter New York City leader Hawk Newsome, who met with Adams on Oct. 10 and warned that if there is no major police reform, there will be “bloodshed” and riots.

Adams vowed during his campaign to bring back the NYPD Anti-Crime Unit, which was disbanded during widespread police protests in 2020, The New York Post reported.

“If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing, then we’re going to take to the streets again,” Newsome said outside Brooklyn Borough Hall following a sitdown with Adams. “There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed.”

NYPD officers on the Anti-Crime Unit were involved in the police murders of Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell, and Eric Garner. “To ignore that history and say you’re bringing it back means that he’s tone-deaf,” Newsome told The New York Post.

Though Newsome says he is the co-founder of the NYC Black Lives Matter, the main BLM organization issued a statement in June 2020 saying that Newsome has no connection with BLM. “Hawk Newsome has no relation to the Black Lives Matter Global Network (‘BLM’) founded by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi — and is not the ‘president’ of BLM or any of its chapters,” the statement read.

Newsome and Adams did find some common ground at the meeting, which was live-streamed on Instagram, Adams said, “There’s one thing that we do agree on, that we need to change conditions that people are living in, historical conditions. And the conditions have not changed.”

Newsome tweeted, “The news won’t tell you this was covered in our meeting w/Mayor Elect Eric Adams. 1. We laid out a wholistic approach to stoping crime. 2. We explained that the answer to violence is opportunity & ending poverty. Not Police. 3. Our people need healthy free plant based meals.”

However, they got into a shouting match as they argued over police policies, The Daily Mail reported.

“What I know for sure, is there is no one in this city that’s going to deal with this issue as the mayor of this city better than I’m going to,” Adams said. “I put my body on the line for my community. So I’m not here for folks to come and say, ‘I’m going to hold you accountable.’ No, it’s us.”

The former Brooklyn Borough president, Adams served as an officer in the New York City Transit Police and in the NYPD for 22 years.

Newsome wasn’t impressed. He “didn’t offer a comment on police reform … he wouldn’t offer us anything concrete,” Newsome said. “We will be at his front door, we will be at Gracie Mansion, we will be in the streets if he allows these police to abuse us.

“I am not threatening anyone,” Newsome continued. I am just saying that it’s a natural response to aggressive oppression. People will react.”

Newsome’s threats sparked discussion on Twitter directed at Newsome and Adams.

“I don’t know who your trying to represent? But no one person speaks for everyone! The gun violence has doubled in NYC in the past year so what’s your genius solution?? what’s the “Black Agenda your presenting? I watched the live stream you don’t sound like a man with a plan??,” Matt Doyle Photo @MATTDOYLEPHOTO1 tweeted.

“Eric, be a fucking man and show us that you don’t negotiate with terrorists,” tweeted Mr. Common Sense (bro/bruh) @Mrcommonsense96.

