Steve Bannon Tells MAGA Audience: We’re Going To Get 50 Percent Of Black Men And Govern For Next 100 Years

President Donald Trump’s former top advisor Steve Bannon is making bold statements about Black voters. Facing possible criminal charges for defying subpoenas, Bannon claimed in a tweet Monday that the Republican party will attract the vote of 50 percent of Black men and the party of Lincoln will rule for the next 100 years.

Bannon left the previous administration amid a falling out with Trump and his family and has been in hot water for a few years.

The co-founder of the once-influential far-right news site Breitbart News, Bannon was arrested in August 2020 with three other defendants. They were charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction, The Guardian reported.

Bannon pleaded not guilty and was pardoned by Trump before his trial date.

In November 2020, Bannon’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after he suggested that top government infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded, CNN reported.

Then in October 2021, Bannon was held in contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena by the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 capitol attack.

Now Bannon is back in the spotlight, campaigning for the Republican Party and its prospects in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.

At a recent speech in front of Pennsylvania Republicans in Gettysburg, Bannon said, “African-American males are also another central part of our coalition, and you wait, we’re gonna get 50% of that vote in 2022… and once we do that… [we] can govern for 100 years.”

“African-American males are also another central part of our coalition, and you wait, we’re gonna get 50% of that vote in 2022… and once we do that… [we] can govern for 100 years.” pic.twitter.com/5Pkk7mqMrW — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) November 8, 2021

Bannon’s comments got pushback on Twitter.

“More like destroy government that serves the public & average citizen & install authoritarianism that protects power & wealth,” tweeted Umbereen S. Nehal, MD, MPH@usnehal.

More like destroy government that serves the public & average citizen & install authoritarianism that protects power & wealth. https://t.co/SbHZ5kF5JY — Umbereen S. Nehal, MD, MPH (@usnehal) November 10, 2021

But others acknowledged the trend of Black men gravitating to the Republican party.

“I can see this happening unfortunately,” Blackfyre @nicolekn83 tweeted in response to Bannon’s prediction.

I can see this happening unfortunately https://t.co/TmlzRsHjkA — Blackfyre (@nicolekn83) November 10, 2021

