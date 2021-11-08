Kanye West: We Ain’t Seen Kamala Since The Election, She Got 95% Of The Black Women Vote

Oh Ye of little faith in Kamala Harris being visible and getting her job done. That’s how the MC formerly known as Kanye West feels about the U.S. Vice-President and he made it known during a recent interview.

During a recent appearance on the “Drink Champs” show, West – who legally changed his name to Ye – spoke on a variety of topics, including his feelings that Harris has been incognito since the presidential election.

“You know Pusha [T] voted Democrat – voted for Kamala – we ain’t seen her since the election either,” West said. “I ain’t seen her since the election. They got 94 of the Black female vote; you would have thought Drake was running.”

Kanye takes shot at Kamala Harris saying she got 94% of black women’s vote you would have thought Drake was running! pic.twitter.com/dpqw34jE1Y — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) November 5, 2021

Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN couldn’t contain their laughter and Ye joined them in chuckling after his quip about Drake. During the interview, Ye also said he felt betrayed by John Legend and Big Sean when they didn’t support his run for president. Both artists are signed to his GOOD Music label.

“And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life,” Ye said. “And that’s some sellout sh*t. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apology.”

West also confirmed he is still a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump. “I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that,” Ye said. “I might not got it on [right now] but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

Social media lit up with comments about Ye’s latest interview with some users coming to Harris’ defense. “Kamala is as visible as every other VP in this country’s history. It is truly a behind-the-scenes, ain’t-nobody-checking-for-you, job,” @dispensarydemon tweeted.

“Kanye west does not understand the role of the Vice President,” Twitter user @LensJedi wrote. “The Vice Pres doesn’t have that much power. They basically only was supposed to be the tie breaker vote in the senate. Dick Cheney basically was the one who expanded the powers of the Vice Pres.”

Kanye west does not understand the role of the Vice President. The Vice Pres doesn’t have that much power. They basically only was supposed to be the tie breaker vote in the senate. Dick Cheney basically was the one who expanded the powers of the Vice Pres. — LensJedi – Charles (@LensJedi) November 5, 2021

“She’s been doing her job as VP…she is not the Pres…its simple follow her social media or other outlets and you can clearly see what she is doing. Its so funny i never heard ppl complain about not seeing pence,” @TCbabyTc chimed in.

She's been doing her job as VP…she is not the Pres…its simple follow her social media or other outlets and you can clearly see what she is doing. Its so funny i never heard ppl complain about not seeing pence — Tcbaby (@TCbabyTc) November 5, 2021

Others joined Ye in criticizing Harris, while some users found his comments as hilarious as the Drink Champs hosts. “She trotted her out as the blackity black sista girl from Howard and hasn’t done sh*t for black people,” @wokedogg tweeted. “Gays & Asians got taken care of with the quickness though.”

“They always seem to skip that part. There is literally an Asian bill that she was front and centre off.. but, when it comes to black people,” @Elevatedquid chimed in.

“He right tho. She took our votes and ran,” @s3still here tweeted. Another user @dsonoiki asked, “u seen Kamala? Lol.”

They always seem to skip that part. There is literally an Asian bill that she was front and centre off.. but, when it comes to black people pic.twitter.com/KeEVcQomBd — ︎  (@Elevatedquid) November 5, 2021