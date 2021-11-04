Video: MAGA Voter Says CRT Is Most Important Issue But Doesn’t Know What It Is

Critical race theory (CRT) has become a buzzword in the MAGAsphere, where it’s used to push back against anyone who wants to discuss race relations and the history of race in the U.S. The term was bandied about to scare up votes for Republicans in various races including in Virginia, where Democrats were shocked by significant losses in the Nov. 2 elections.

The prank comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Steifler, who go by the name The Good Liars, decided to hit the streets and ask some voters about hot-button political issues.

They posted a tweet that included a video of a Virginia voter being asked, “What’s the most important issue in the governor’s race here in Virginia?”

The man answered, “Getting back to the basics in teaching children, not critical race theory.”

When pressed as to what CRT was, the man said he didn’t know. He said he wasn’t going to explain because he “didn’t understand it that much…but the little bit that I know I don’t care for.” When asked to explain what he didn’t like about CRT he said, “I don’t have that much knowledge on it but it’s something I don’t care for.”

According to Dictionary.com, prejudice is an unfavorable opinion or feeling formed beforehand or without knowledge, thought, or reason, especially of a hostile nature, regarding an ethnic, racial, social, or religious group. Prejudice is often confused with discrimination, which is carried out by powerful groups directed toward the less powerful. But anyone can be prejudiced, according to Good Therapy.

This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is. pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4lRBG — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 1, 2021

Critical race theory teaches college students the idea that racism exists systematically and that institutions perpetuate that racism because of its advantages.

Just over a third of the respondents in a 2020 Economist/YouGov poll said they have heard about critical race theory and believe they have a good idea of its meaning.

Critical race theory emerged in the 1970s as legal scholars and activists examined ways to figure out why racial inequality persisted despite the passage of landmark civil rights laws in the 1960s. They concluded that racism was embedded in U.S. policies and institutions such as housing and justice, CNN reported.

A tenet of CRT is that racism results from complex, changing, and often subtle social and institutional forces rather than individuals’ explicit and intentional prejudices.

