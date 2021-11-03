MAGA Ain’t Playin’: New Poll Shows 30 Percent Of Republicans Say Violence May Be Necessary To Save United States

Almost one in three Republicans polled in a recent study agree with this statement, “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save our country.”

The findings come from the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit research and education organization that studies political issues as they relate to religious values. PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey highlighted the continued impact of the same lies and conspiracy theories that stoked the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later, Yahoo News reported.

The feds have made more than 625 arrests since the Jan. 6 siege of Capitol Hill in one of the largest federal investigations in U.S. history. Edward Durfee Jr., a member of the Oath Keepers who at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is running for the New Jersey State Assembly.

The troubling statistics show that Republicans are most likely to believe “true American patriots may have to resort to violence.” Just 11 percent of Democrat respondents felt the same way, compared to 17 percent of Independent respondents, The Guardian reported.

“It is an alarming finding,” said Robert Jones, CEO and founder of PRRI. “I’ve been doing this a while, for decades, and it’s not the kind of finding that as a sociologist, a public opinion pollster, that you’re used to seeing.”

PRRI polled 2,508 adults living in all 50 states between Sept. 16 and Sept. 29.

Jones said the responses illustrate the “significant and rapidly increasing polarization in the United States.”

The substantial showing of support for political violence among Republicans is “a direct result of former President Trump calling into question the election,” Jones said. He pointed to another stark finding from the PRRI poll: More than two-thirds of Republican respondents, or 68 percent, continue to believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, compared to 26 percent of Independents and 6 percent of Democrats.

Survey Respondents who believe Trump won the 2020 election are roughly four times as likely as those who don’t agree that violence may be necessary “to save our country,” by a measure of 39 percent to 10 percent.