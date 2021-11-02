Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Falling At Howard University

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized again after falling and hitting his head during a visit to Howard University.

“When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement

Jackson, 80, was on the campus of the Washington, D.C.-based HBCU to attend a town hall meeting in support of Howard students who’ve been making headlines for their protest against unsanitary living conditions at the school. He’d also had a two-and-a-half hour meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick.

“We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator and was later joined by Dr. Wayne Frederick. Our prayers are with the Jackson family,” Howard said in a statement on Twitter.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

People sent well wishes on social media. “Lorddd… I hope #JesseJackson is ok…,” @msjusice tweeted. “Prayers for a speedy recovery for @RevJJackson,” Sirius XM host Joe Madison wrote.

Jackson’s daughter, Santita Jackson, tweeted a positive update Monday. “Family, he’s resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he’ll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of @HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished,” Santita wrote.

Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of@HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished



Rev. Jesse Jackson falls while helping Howard U student protesters https://t.co/1X9zohjbgJ — Santita Jackson (@SantitaJ) November 2, 2021

While on campus, Jackson also sat with students and led them in activist chants. “We’re better together. Keep hope alive. Never surrender. … Hold out. Hold on. Keep hope alive,” Jackson had students repeat after him.

Howard students were elated to meet the legendary civil right icon, with one student tweeting, “Rev. Jesse Jackson shook my hand today. That’s it… that’s all I got. I’m still v much so freaking out.”

“Never Surrender. Keep Hope Alive”



After over an hour of dialogue with #BlackburnTakeover Protesters at #HowardUniversity, Reverend Jesse Jackson closes with words of encouragement. pic.twitter.com/uNaoYTzwdd — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 30, 2021

Rev. Jesse Jackson shook my hand today. That’s it… that’s all I got. I’m still v much so freaking out pic.twitter.com/5OCqpwYQEu — Hot Girl Summer Orientation Leader (@_theycallherEos) November 1, 2021

Some Twitter users said it was time for Jackson’s team to limit his public appearances because he needs to rest. “Rev Jesse Jackson Fell on the campus of Howard University and hit his head And he had to be hospitalized Rev Jackson has Parkinson Disease and it’s time for the people around him to scale back his public appearances Don’t exploit and use Rev Jackson he has DONE ENOUGH for us,” @malcolmshabazz6 tweeted.

Rev Jesse Jackson



Fell on the campus of Howard University and hit his head



And he had to be hospitalized



Rev Jackson has Parkinson Disease and it's time for the people around him to scale back his public appearances



Don't exploit and use Rev Jackson he has DONE ENOUGH for us — Malcolm Shabazz (@malcolmshabazz6) November 2, 2021

“Lord @RevJJackson baby sit down. You have fought the good fight. Time for everyone to take care of you now,” @miaebey wrote.

Lord @RevJJackson baby sit down. You have fought the good fight. Time for everyone to take care of you now. — MIA 🖤 (@miaebey) November 2, 2021

This latest incident comes after Rev. Jackson and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were both hospitalized in August after contracting covid-19. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated, but Jacqueline was not.

Jacqueline’s case was more severe than her husband’s, however, the Rev.’s ability to walk and talk was affected by the virus and he was subsequently transferred to a different facility to receive physical therapy.

He was released in late September.