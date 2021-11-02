MAGA Mom Claims Daughter Asked If She Was Evil After History Class

A white woman in Virginia claims that her 6-year-old daughter came home from school after a history class asking if she was “born evil” because she is white.

The woman told her story as an argument against critical race theory (CRT) at a Loudon County Public Schools board meeting on Oct. 26. The discussion was captured on video.

CRT examines how racial bias is fundamentally embedded in the fabric of America and has shaped policy and society. CRT is generally taught in colleges and universities. It is doubtful the child would have been taught CRT as CRT is not taught to children on the elementary school level. However, many Republicans including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice have been accused of pushing misinformation about CRT.

The mother said she took her daughter out of public school and enrolled her in private school, The New York Post reported.

“My children are now in private school and are thriving,” the woman told the school board, claiming the “swift and uncompromising” political agenda of the district’s former and current administration prompted her to yank her children out of public school.

“First, it was in early spring of 2020 when my 6-year-old somberly came to me and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person — something she learned in a history lesson at school,” the concerned mom said.

“Then you kept the schools closed for a year and a half, despite the science indicating it was safe for kids to return,” she continued. “Now you’ve covered up a rape and arrested, humiliated, and falsely accused parents of being domestic terrorists.”

Critical race theory is a decades-old academic framework that scholars use to interrogate how legal systems—as well as other elements of society—perpetuate racism and exclusion, Olivia Waxman wrote for Time.

Although teaching American history isn’t CRT, opponents of CRT “now invoke it as a catchall term for any discussion of systemic racism,” Waxman wrote. “All of a sudden, this once-obscure bit of pedagogy is the hottest topic in conservative politics.”

Other parents in the Loudon County Schools district are now demanding that Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the board resign for ongoing issues with critical race theory in classes and for allegedly covering up an alleged sexual assault report, Fox News reported.

Ziegler informed the school board about a sexual assault allegation in a girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, according to a May 28 email obtained by Fox News.

At a school board meeting in June, though, Ziegler said the “predator transgender student or person simply does not exist” and that staffers had no record of an assault in a school district restroom, Fox News reported.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools, Wayne Byard, told Fox News that the school district reported the alleged assault on May 28 to the sheriff’s office immediately. He said the report “could not be released to the general public” at the time because “the nature of the incident was still under investigation.”

“Private school is expensive, and I want my kids to be able to walk home from school with their friends in their own community,” the mother said. “I refuse to allow you to destroy our schools. They are not your schools — they are our schools. You all should be ashamed, and you should have the moral courage to admit you are wrong and step down.”