No Jab, No Job: Ice Cube Forced Off Popular Sony Movie For Refusing Covid Vaccine

“Oh Hell No” seems to be in line with the sentiments of Ice Cube, who has walked away from the film, a $9-million dollar payday and a co-starring role opposite Jack Black because Cube refuses to give in to producers who have mandated covid-19 vaccines for the cast.

Ice Cube departed the upcoming Sony comedy last week and neither his representatives, Sony, nor Black have publicly commented, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The initial news of Ice Cube and Jack Black co-starring in the film was reported in June. It was set for release approximately a year later in June 2022. Production was slated to start in Hawaii this winter. However, with Cube’s reported exit and Black dealing with an injury he sustained while filming a different project, the production date has been pushed back.

Users on social media weighed in. Some supported the hip-hop MC and actor, while others criticized him. Some said anti-vaxxers who would normally criticize the outspoken artists will now prop him up as a shining example.

“Big up to Ice Cube for standing on his principles and choosing freedom over money. Further, I’m still waiting for Black America to apologize to @icecube.,” Twitter user @GolferGirl305 wrote.

“BREAKING: Ice Cube has turned down a million dollar pay day to stand up for the basic human right to choose what goes into your body,” conservative Christian commentator Melissa Tate tweeted.

“Another super rich person turning down millions, simply because they were required to get the vaccine, and opted not to. Ice Cube, and Kyrie Irving, both have their right to choose, just don’t expect me to hop on the *thoughts & prayers* train, if and when shit goes down,” @MajorFctor2 tweeted.

“Cannot wait to see all the people who criticized Ice Cube’s music — particularly because of his views on American policing — suddenly become his loudest advocates. This will be hilarious,” sports journalist Jemele Hill chimed in.

One physician noted how Ice Cube’s wealth afforded him the privilege to say no in this situation, but other Black people aren’t as lucky.

“The thing about the Ice Cube situation is that he can afford to say ‘no’ to $9 million over a vaccine requirement, but most Black folks cannot afford to lose their jobs,” Dr. Uché Blackstock tweeted. “Our communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 both health wise and economically.”