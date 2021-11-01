NABJ Atlanta Journalist Jovita Moore Passes Away From Brain Cancer At 54

Beloved award-winning journalist Jovita Moore died Thursday, Oct. 28, nearly seven months after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer. She was 54.

“It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Channel 2′s Jovita Moore,” reported WSB-TV 2, the Atlanta station where Moore was one of the main evening anchors.

Jovita had worked at Channel 2 Action News since 1998. She is survived by her mother Yvonne, and children and stepdaughter Lauren, Shelby and Joshua, “who she called the most important accomplishments of her life.”

Doctors discovered in April that Moore had two brain tumors after she went in to get examined because she found herself becoming forgetful and disoriented frequently. “I was really concerned about why all of a sudden I was forgetful and disoriented and just not feeling myself and feeling like I was in a fog,” Moore said during an on-air segment during which she shared her personal journey.

The tumors were surgically removed, however, doctors diagnosed Moore with glioblastoma during the procedure. There is no cure for the disease.

A bright light who brought joy everywhere she went, Moore worked extremely hard to build a successful, decades-long career. After earning her bachelor of arts degree from Bennington College and interning at the New York Times, Moore shifted her focus to broadcast journalism.

She earned a master of science degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University and went on to work at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, according to WSB-TV2.

Moore arrived in Atlanta in 1998 and worked with WSB-TV2 for over 20 years. During that time, she endeared herself to viewers, working her way up to the main anchor desk in 2012 after another iconic Black journalist, Monica Kauffman Pearson, retired.

Moore won several Emmy awards during her career, including for a news special about cystic fibroids, which disproportionately affect Black women. The segment was personal to Moore because she herself had battled with the disease and had surgery to have the fibroids removed.

“Jovita was unafraid to tackle tough issues, even those that threatened to divide Atlanta,” a TV2 announcer said during a memoriam to Moore. She was also known for giving back to her community when she was off the air.

A member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Moore was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter and inducted into the organization’s Silver Circle in 2017. She was also named one of Georgia Trend Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2007 and one of Jezebel magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful.

Moore’s death reverberated throughout Atlanta and across the country. Tributes are pouring in from fellow journalists, viewers and loved ones. Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes was visibly overcome with emotion when announcing Moore’s death.

“I’m sorry. I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor and she took me in and that woman was special,” Holmes said, choking back tears. “I didn’t realize I had to do this read this morning and Jovita was something special so I’m sorry. That woman was special.”

Holmes’ co-anchor, Robin Roberts, agreed and shared her own memories of Moore. “She was, and it was special when she would come and visit us here in the studio, and I absolutely agree with you. Her personality, so electric, dynamic and such a beautiful smile and beautiful person,” Roberts said.

“For a guy who went to Atlanta, young guy, she was a queen there in Atlanta and to take me in … I spent countless times with her and she’s a special lady. I’m sorry,” Holmes reiterated.

This morning we pay tribute to the life and legacy of @WSBTV anchor Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/U0HfWNG8Ss — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2021

Their sentiment was shared by many including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry and viewers whose lives Moore touched.

“Derek, my entire family and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jovita Moore. Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter and dear friend to many,” Bottoms said in a statement that included prayers for Moore’s family. “Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly.”

Mayor @KeishaBottoms' statement on the passing of Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/P72mTyINxa — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 29, 2021

“We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment,” Perry wrote in a tribute on Instagram.

“Jovita was definitely something special to the state of Georgia, I remember when she arrived at WSB in 1998. Even if you just knew her through TV she was like the aunt you’ve always wanted,” @leewatson904 tweeted.

Memorial information for Jovita Moore is pending.

Jovita was definitely something special to the state of Georgia, I remember when she arrived at WSB in 1998. Even if you just knew her through TV she was like the aunt you’ve always wanted. — Lee Watson_357 (@leewatson904) November 1, 2021

I was blessed to work under Jovita in 1999 as an intern. She took me in the field to cover one of my first stories as a budding journalist. It had a profound impact on me and my career. So long, Jovita. — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) October 29, 2021

So many of us grew up watching the news with Jovita Moore. May she rest peacefully 🥺🙏🏽 — Kae🦋 (@_BellaBlu) October 29, 2021