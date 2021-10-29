fbpx
Subscribe
Menu

Scientists In Study: Toxic Chemicals In McDonald’s Food Linked To Smaller Testicles And Asthma

Scientists In Study: Toxic Chemicals In McDonald’s Food Linked To Smaller Testicles And Asthma

chemicals in food

Scientists In Study: Toxic Chemicals In McDonald’s Food Linked To Smaller Testicles And Asthma. Image credit: TonyBaggett / iStock https://www.istockphoto.com/portfolio/TonyBaggett?mediatype=photography

Written by Kevin Mwanza

Oct 29, 2021

Subscribe

There are reasons fast food is known as junk food. It doesn’t just make you fat. Scientists have found traces in food of toxic compounds that are used to make industrial tubing and rubber gloves, and they’re calling for stronger regulations to help keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply.

These chemicals can cause consumers’ testicles to be smaller, lead to infertility and increase the chances of getting asthma, according to a new study.

Dozens of items from fast food franchises McDonald’s, Burger King and Pizza Hut were tested and found to contain toxic compounds known as phthalates, a class of chemicals used to make plastics flexible.

Researchers at George Washington University obtained 64 samples of hamburgers, fries, chicken nuggets, chicken burritos and cheese pizza from six of the most popular fast-food chains.

More than 80 percent of the food items sampled had phthalates, also known as plasticizers, used in hundreds of products such as vinyl flooring, plastic packaging, soaps, and detergents, according to the study.

“We found phthalates and other plasticizers are widespread in prepared foods available in the U.S. fast-food chains,” lead author Lariah Edwards, a postdoctoral scientist at George Washington told Gizmodo. “Finding that means many consumers are getting a side of potentially unhealthy chemicals along their meal. Stronger regulations are needed to help keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply.”

Phthalates have been linked to thyroid disease, cancer, liver damage, infertility, asthma, and small testicles. They are also linked to learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and attention deficit disorders in children.

A recent study also found out that people with high levels of phthalates in their urine were more likely to die early due to heart disease.

 George Washington University researchers tested samples of the food as well as three pairs of gloves used to handle these foods for eight common phthalates.

The study found out that in general, foods containing meat such as cheeseburgers and chicken burritos had higher levels of chemicals compared to those that did not contain meat, such as French fries and cheese pizza.

Chicken McNuggets, burgers and milkshakes can encounter phthalates and replacement plasticizers anywhere along the food supply chain, from processing and packaging equipment to plastic gloves worn by employees, the researchers said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

[asp_product id="372280"]
Fed

Oct 22 2021

After Insider Trading Allegations During Pandemic, Fed Bans Members From Owning Individual Stocks, Restricts Trading
Bitcoin

Oct 06 2021

Bitcoin Goes Parabolic Above $55,000 To 5 Month High, Here’s Why
NFTs

Oct 04 2021

Famous Hedge Fund Manager Who Called Enron Fraud: NFTs Are Rife With Nefarious Activity
Federal Reserve

Sep 28 2021

Too Corrupt To Not Fail: 2 Federal Reserve Members Resign After Insider Trading Revealed
China assets

Sep 27 2021

7 Things To Know About What’s Going In China That Is Sending Risk Assets Into Panic
more Markets news