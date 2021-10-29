Scientists In Study: Toxic Chemicals In McDonald’s Food Linked To Smaller Testicles And Asthma

There are reasons fast food is known as junk food. It doesn’t just make you fat. Scientists have found traces in food of toxic compounds that are used to make industrial tubing and rubber gloves, and they’re calling for stronger regulations to help keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply.

These chemicals can cause consumers’ testicles to be smaller, lead to infertility and increase the chances of getting asthma, according to a new study.

Dozens of items from fast food franchises McDonald’s, Burger King and Pizza Hut were tested and found to contain toxic compounds known as phthalates, a class of chemicals used to make plastics flexible.

Researchers at George Washington University obtained 64 samples of hamburgers, fries, chicken nuggets, chicken burritos and cheese pizza from six of the most popular fast-food chains.

More than 80 percent of the food items sampled had phthalates, also known as plasticizers, used in hundreds of products such as vinyl flooring, plastic packaging, soaps, and detergents, according to the study.

“We found phthalates and other plasticizers are widespread in prepared foods available in the U.S. fast-food chains,” lead author Lariah Edwards, a postdoctoral scientist at George Washington told Gizmodo. “Finding that means many consumers are getting a side of potentially unhealthy chemicals along their meal. Stronger regulations are needed to help keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply.”

Nearly half of all take-out food packaging tested from major fast food chains including McDonalds, Burger King and Wendy’s, contain toxic « forever chemicals » that may pose health risks, according to a new report https://t.co/CNEtYed7LZ — H24 News Canada En (@h24news_ca_en) August 8, 2020

Phthalates have been linked to thyroid disease, cancer, liver damage, infertility, asthma, and small testicles. They are also linked to learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and attention deficit disorders in children.

A recent study also found out that people with high levels of phthalates in their urine were more likely to die early due to heart disease.

George Washington University researchers tested samples of the food as well as three pairs of gloves used to handle these foods for eight common phthalates.

The study found out that in general, foods containing meat such as cheeseburgers and chicken burritos had higher levels of chemicals compared to those that did not contain meat, such as French fries and cheese pizza.

Chicken McNuggets, burgers and milkshakes can encounter phthalates and replacement plasticizers anywhere along the food supply chain, from processing and packaging equipment to plastic gloves worn by employees, the researchers said.

Some PVC food service gloves contain toxic phthalate chemicals that can leach into food—and some gloves from McDonald's tested positive for these chemicals in a new report. Take action: urge @McDonalds to be a market leader and stop using #toxicgloves: https://t.co/cxWLgGbFQ0 pic.twitter.com/ynKUKTsqkd — Safer Chemicals (@SaferChemicals) August 13, 2019

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?