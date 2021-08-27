Dewormer Medicine For Horses Selling Out In Oklahoma, Buyers Think They’re Fighting Covid

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people to stop taking horse deworming medication, Ivermectin as a treatment for covid-19.

However, the drug used to treat and prevent parasites in animals has continued to fly off store shelves in Oklahoma, despite the warning.

The medicine is not approved by the FDA for treatment of covid-19 in humans and it is not even an anti-viral drug, meaning it has no impact on the coronavirus.

Because the high-concentration tablets are intended for large animals, they can be dangerous if taken by humans and there is no evidence they treat Covid-19.

Dr. Mary Clarke with the Oklahoma State Medical Association told Oklahoma’s TV station KFOR that using the drug to treat or prevent the coronavirus could lead to long-term health problems.

“Once the damage is done in these situations, you are not going back,” Clarke said.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug commonly used for livestock, should not be taken to treat or prevent Covid-19, the FDA said on Saturday. https://t.co/ABc9AtUkXV pic.twitter.com/rV33xERYTe — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 23, 2021

Clarke said there are two versions of Ivermectin: “human grade” that was used for parasite infections almost two decades ago and “animal grade” that is currently being used in livestock and other domestic animals.

KFOR contacted 12 tractor supply stores around Oklahoma and they said Ivermectin was sold out. One store said stocks of the drug were gone within hours of shipment while another store said they had not received a shipment in two weeks.

Ivermectin side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, and neurologic adverse events — dizziness, seizures, confusion, sudden drop in blood pressure — severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalization and liver injury.

“Laboratory test abnormalities include a decrease in white cell count and elevated liver tests. Any use of Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of covid-19 should be avoided,” the FDA said.

In Mississippi, the state health department said at least one person had been hospitalized after ingesting the drug.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s state health officer, said using the drug to prevent covid-19 “is really kind of crazy. So please don’t do that.”