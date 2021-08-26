CDC: The Unvaccinated Are 29 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized With Covid-19

Unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for covid-19 than their vaccinated counterparts, a study released Tuesday, Aug. 24, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found.

While fully vaccinated people can still have a breakthrough case and contract covid-19, their hospitalization rate is much lower than those who have not received the shot.

Looking at data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, researchers examined covid-19 cases reported the period of May 1 through July 25. Of the 43,127 cases reported, 25.3 percent were fully vaccinated, 3.3 percent were partially vaccinated and 71.4 percent were unvaccinated.

“On July 25, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among unvaccinated persons was 4.9 times and the hospitalization rate was 29.2 times the rates among fully vaccinated persons,” the study states.

In an interpretation of the data, Axios reported among vaccinated people, “About 3% of vaccinated people were hospitalized, .5% were in an ICU and .2% needed a ventilator.” With the unvaccinated, almost “8% were hospitalized, 1.5% were in an ICU and .5% were on a ventilator.”

On social media, users were split on the CDC’s latest report. Some used it as evidence to bolster their case for getting the vaccine, while others said they didn’t trust what the CDC says anymore.

“I don’t feel sorry for them. They had just as much a chance to get vaxxed as I did and chose not to. Too bad, so sad. May you be in Heaven and half hour before devil knows you’re dead. (Old Irish saying),” @lutabell23 tweeted.

“21 year fed gov employee here. Now when I see a CDC communication, I can’t help by mutter to myself, ‘this outta be good.’ I’m the same guy, but CDC is not the same agency. That should concern everyone,” user @BradGeyer tweeted.

One Twitter user @tuffbud said people should do all they can to stay healthy regardless of what the data says. “Regardless of polls and statistics, use EVERY viable resource to support your body’s health and immunity,” @tuffbud wrote.

