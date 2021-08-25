Will America Break? Largest Public School System Says All Teachers And Staff Must Take Jabs, Boosters, Potentially In Perpetuity

New York City, which boasts America’s largest public school system, is mandating all teachers and staff to get vaccinated against covid-19 or face consequences.

The city made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 24, that all 148,000 of its public school employees would need to get at least their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone is safe,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a virtual press conference, according to The Associated Press.

While de Blasio didn’t reveal what the penalty for refusing the vaccine was, he told MSNBC “there will clearly be consequences.”

The policy is a shift from the vaccination-or-test mandate the city’s public school employees were recently under. New York Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, who has a child in 11th grade, said the new policy was “another layer of protection for our kids.”

New York is the latest state to require vaccinations for its school employees, following Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington State, Reuters reported. The “no jab, no job” mandates have been implemented in several places the wake of the highly contagious Delta variant of covid-19 which is causing cases to surge again.

Everyone was not happy with New York’s announcement. Labor unions and other groups representing teachers and other school employees decried the lack of options.

“All we want to do is sit down and try to negotiate the best policy that will protect the city and its workers,” said DC 37 union chairperson Harry Nespoli. “We’re concerned about the people in New York, too. We don’t want to see people get sick. [but] … there has to be an alternative if that person doesn’t want to take that jab.”

Gregory Floyd, president of Teamsters Local 237, agreed, saying they wanted to make sure anyone who would be put at risk of having their health compromised by getting the shot could be exempt. “I understand completely why you have the requirement: There’s a pandemic. We just have to make sure that we negotiate,” Floyd said.

Several New York Unions will be holding a protest against the new policy on Wednesday, Aug. 25 ar 4 p.m. NY Teachers For Choice is also filing a lawsuit.

According to AP, “a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should have to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated.”

