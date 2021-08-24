VP Kamala Harris Vietnam Trip Delayed By Possible Case Of Havana Syndrome

A possible case of Havana Syndrome in Vietnam delayed Vice President Kamala Harris for several hours on Tuesday as she planned to travel to Hanoi after her office was alerted about the mysterious illness that has affected U.S. diplomats around the world.

The State Department said that Harris’ office was made aware of “a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident,” in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi. That’s how the U.S. government has described Havana Syndrome in the past.

Made public in 2016, Havana Syndrome first affected U.S. intelligence officers and embassy staffers stationed in Havana, Cuba. Symptoms are similar to concussion or mild head injury and have since been reported by diplomats, intelligence officers, military personnel, and their family members deployed on foreign soil. Havana Syndrome is suspected to be the result of microwave weaponry.

Harris is scheduled to meet Vietnamese leaders including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to discuss the covid-19 pandemic, economic cooperation and regional security.

She was headed to Vietnam after a three-day trip to Singapore, where she gave a foreign policy speech accusing China of intimidation and coercion for its military actions in the South China Sea. She also announced that the U.S. is offering to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in 2023 as a sign of commitment to the region.

“After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip,” the statement said, and gave no further details, USA Today reported.