No Jab, No Fly: Former Obama Official Says Put Unvaccinated On No-Fly List

The no-fly list is usually reserved for suspected terrorists and other dangerous people to keep them off U.S. airlines. A former official of the Barack Obama administration has suggested that unvaccinated Americans belong on the list.

In an op-ed for The Atlantic, former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem wrote that “flying is not a right.” Since the White House has rejected a nationwide vaccine mandate, she said, “a no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take.”

“It will help limit the risk of transmission at destinations where unvaccinated people travel,” she wrote, “and, by setting norms that restrict certain privileges to vaccinated people, will also help raise the stagnant vaccination rates that are keeping both the economy and society from fully recovering.”

Journalist Max Blumenthal noted on Twitter that other politicians are pushing for vaccine mandates and seem to be backing the no-fly list for the unvaccinated. Blumenthal tweeted, “Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres introduces bill to direct the Department of Homeland Security to place all unvaccinated people on the no fly list”.

Blumenthal is the editor of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. He also co-hosts the “Moderate Rebels” podcast.

“Rep. Torres’ bill appears to have been inspired by this op-ed by Juliette Kayyem,” Blumethal tweeted. “Kayyem is a former DHS official who lobbied for the Israeli NSO Group behind the notorious Pegasus tech used to spy on journalists & world leaders. What could go wrong?”

Rep. Torres' bill appears to have been inspired by this op-ed by Juliette Kayyem.



Kayyem is a former DHS official who lobbied for the Israeli NSO Group behind the notorious Pegasus tech used to spy on journalists & world leaders.



What could go wrong? https://t.co/qwndYV5Np8 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 22, 2021

Rep. Torres’ bill isn’t about a no-fly list, according to Jeff the Russian Bot @leftyvegan. He tweeted, “Nowhere does the bill say anything about placing people on a list. It just says people flying to or from the US have to be fully vaccinated. No different from international travel regulations about other vaccinations that have existed for decades.”

Nowhere does the bill say anything about placing people on a list. It just says people flying to or from the US have to be fully vaccinated. No different from international travel regulations about other vaccinations that have existed for decades. — Jeff the Russian Bot #EndApartheid #FreePalestine (@leftyvegan) August 22, 2021

As if being vaccinated has any effect on transmission of pathogen.



I wonder how big pharma is incentivizing Representative Torres to mandate their products for them. — Zach Petty⌛ (@PettyZachary) August 22, 2021

Freddie Hinton @afriedmaneddieHinton was against the idea, tweeting, “Won’t be long before most of us are placed in internment camps. We’re already being segregated, based on vaccination status.”

DianaOG @Sfdog60 called distraction, replying, “It is more likely that you will become severely ill or dead but of course worrying about internment camps on Twitter is much more of a serious discussion . Hope you stay in good health but I pray you find understanding that you are causing harm and death by refusing the shot”.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

It is more likely that you will become severely ill or dead but of course worrying about internment camps on Twitter is much more of a serious discussion 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️. Hope you stay in good health but I pray you find understanding that you are causing harm and death by refusing the shot — DianaOG (@Sfdog60) August 22, 2021

The bill doesn't even say anything about a no fly list. It's just proposing the same "show your vax card" requirement as any other mandate that's been proposed. — Jeff the Russian Bot #EndApartheid #FreePalestine (@leftyvegan) August 22, 2021

Unconstitutional. Insane. Authoritarian power grab. — 2G1S (@HASHTAG2G1S) August 22, 2021

This is madness! — Sophisticated with Natural Immunity (@GodlyPghDad) August 22, 2021