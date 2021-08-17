Former CIA Director And Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Blames The ‘Fall Of Afghanistan’ On Critical Race Theory

Is there a connection between critical race theory and the recent fall of Afghanistan? Well, former CIA Director and Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo thinks so.

The former Trump surrogate blames the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on President Joe Biden’s administration, saying it was focused on critical race theory instead of foreign policy. CRT, Pompeo told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, is why the U.S. embassy in Kabul is at risk, Raw Story reported.

“Weak American leadership always harms American security,” Pompeo said. “So this is in the context of a Biden administration that has basically abandoned the global stage in favor of climate change. Right? They’ve been focused on critical race theory while the embassy is at risk.”

Pompeo added, “That didn’t happen during our four years.”

The term critical race theory was coined by legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw in the late 1980s to highlight the ways that supposedly color-blind laws have permitted racial oppression and inequality to continue, ThoughtCo. reported.

According to critical race theory, the law and legal institutions are inherently racist. Race itself “is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color,” as defined by Britannica.

Pompeo’s former boss was anti-critical race theory and sought to cut funding for racial sensitivity training based on CRT in federal agencies. Trump called CRT racial sensitivity training “un-American” and “divisive,” according to a White House memorandum obtained by The Washington Post.

“With much legitimate criticism to be leveled at the Biden Administration over Afghanistan, leave it to Pompeo to choose a remarkably stupid one,” veteran political analyst Jeff Greenfield tweeted @greenfield64 tweeted.

It seems to have slipped Pompeo’s mind that in 2020, he spearheaded the Trump White House negotiations with the Taliban and signed an agreement to end the then 18-year U.S. war in Afghanistan, NewDealHawk @NewDealHawk2 tweeted. “He is, after all, one of the key authors of the surrender agreement we signed at Doha last year.”

He is, after all, one of the key authors of the surrender agreement we signed at Doha last year — NewDealHawk (@NewDealHawk2) August 16, 2021

Mobo @Mobos6 tweeted, “What about Trump’s withdrawal agreement? Hello?”

What about Trump’s withdrawal agreement? Hello? — Mobo (@Mobos6) August 16, 2021

“Did Biden sign the peace accord with the Taliban?” asked Matthew J. Ryan @Mjr234nyu. “He honored the terms the prior administration agreed to. The American people wanted out of Afghanistan.”

Did Biden sign the peace accord with the Taliban?

He honored the terms the prior administration agreed to.

The American people wanted out of Afghanistan. — Matthew J. Ryan (@Mjr234nyu) August 16, 2021

He is the truffle dog of stupid. — Peter Dombrowski (@PeterDombrowsk6) August 16, 2021