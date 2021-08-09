High Profile Black Bank Of America Executive Murdered, Suspect Arrested By LAPD

Bank of America executive Michelle Avan was found murdered in her California home on Aug. 5 and Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect — a former co-worker of the deceased.

Avan, 48, was a mother of two, a grandmother of one, and a senior vice president of Bank of America. Her family called the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) when they were unable to contact her, NBC Los Angeles reported. A family member eventually found her unconscious and called the paramedics.

Homicide detectives pronounced Avan dead at the scene and said she had suffered facial trauma.

Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, was arrested on suspicion of Avan’s murder. He is being held on $2 million bail, according to People.

LAPD sources told NBC4 that Turner had a personal relationship with Avan and she had recently talked about getting a restraining order against him, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

In a statement about Avan’s death, a BofA said, “We are devastated by the news. Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

Avan was selected as one of L.A.’s Influential Black Women Leaders by the Los Angeles Sentinel in 2019. She joined BOA in June in a role focused on attracting and retaining female and other underrepresented employees across the company, Black Enterprise reported.

Black executives are rare at American banks and Black women like Avan make up a little more than 4 percent of all management jobs at six of the largest U.S. banks, according to employment records obtained and compiled by USA Today.

Helping other underrepresented groups in the banking industry was a passion for Avan. In a 2017 interview with Essence, she spoke about her duty to help others and her interest in mentoring Black girls.

“I have an obligation to do something with all this power and privilege that I have been given,” Avan said.