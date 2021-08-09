fbpx
Subscribe
Menu

High Profile Black Bank Of America Executive Murdered, Suspect Arrested By LAPD

High Profile Black Bank Of America Executive Murdered, Suspect Arrested By LAPD

Bank of America

High Profile Black Bank Of America Executive Murdered, Suspect Arrested By LAPD Photo: Twitter

Written by Ann Brown

Aug 09, 2021

Subscribe

Bank of America executive Michelle Avan was found murdered in her California home on Aug. 5 and Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect — a former co-worker of the deceased.

Avan, 48, was a mother of two, a grandmother of one, and a senior vice president of Bank of America. Her family called the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) when they were unable to contact her, NBC Los Angeles reported. A family member eventually found her unconscious and called the paramedics.

Homicide detectives pronounced Avan dead at the scene and said she had suffered facial trauma.

Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, was arrested on suspicion of Avan’s murder. He is being held on $2 million bail, according to People.

LAPD sources told NBC4 that Turner had a personal relationship with Avan and she had recently talked about getting a restraining order against him, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

In a statement about Avan’s death, a BofA said, “We are devastated by the news. Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

Avan was selected as one of L.A.’s Influential Black Women Leaders by the Los Angeles Sentinel in 2019. She joined BOA in June in a role focused on attracting and retaining female and other underrepresented employees across the company, Black Enterprise reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Black executives are rare at American banks and Black women like Avan make up a little more than 4 percent of all management jobs at six of the largest U.S. banks, according to employment records obtained and compiled by USA Today.

Helping other underrepresented groups in the banking industry was a passion for Avan. In a 2017 interview with Essence, she spoke about her duty to help others and her interest in mentoring Black girls.

“I have an obligation to do something with all this power and privilege that I have been given,” Avan said.

Aug 09, 2021

SEC crypto

Aug 06 2021

SEC Regulatory Cops: We Will Police Crypto To Maximum Possible Extent
user car

Aug 05 2021

5 Things To Know About The Hot Used Car Market
Jay-Z and Will Smith

Aug 02 2021

NYT’s Nikole Hannah-Jones Suggests Jay-Z And Will Smith-Backed ‘Rent-To-Own’ Housing Startup Is Predatory
crypto

Jul 28 2021

Hedge Fund CEO Managing $127B: We Trade Crypto To Make Money But It’s Not Worth Anything
stock bubble

Jul 27 2021

Investment Manager: The Scale Of U.S. Stock Bubble Is Bigger Than 1929 And 2000
more Markets news