Inspired By Black Panther Party, Chance The Rapper Launches Free ‘Books & Breakfast’ Events In Chicago

Chance The Rapper

Inspired By Black Panther Party, Chance The Rapper Launches Free 'Books & Breakfast' Events In Chicago. In the original photos, Kirsten Corley, left, and Chance the Rapper arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP); Pre-K students listen while a book is read to them at Phyl's Academy, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Beginning in September the city's public schools, which currently serve 23,500 three-year-olds, will be adding an additional 16,500 kids to the 3K program. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Jul 30, 2021

Chance The Rapper is teaming up with educator and author Briana McLean to launch a summer “Books & Breakfast” program in Chicago. It is inspired by the free breakfast program started by the Black Panther Party in 1969, according to a webpage for McLean’s organization Boundless Early Education, Chance and McLean’s program has the added component of encouraging youth to read.

The Chicago MC’s youth empowerment charity, Social Works, made an announcement about the program on its Instagram page. “Alright alright so you know our founder @chancetherapper LOVES the kids so he’s back at it with another program called “Books & Breakfast” in partnership with a good friend and incredible educator, Ms. Bri McLean!” the caption of the announcement said.

“Books & Breakfast provides culturally responsive early literacy programming and materials that support families and communities to build a love for reading in their youth ages 3-8,” the caption continued.

The program will take place on Saturdays at various locations on Chicago’s South and West sides beginning July 31 at West Chatham Park Fieldhouse. The duration of the first event is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to Block Club Chicago.

Registration for the first July 31event is full, but there are openings for proceeding events on Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, as well as Sept. 11, 18 and 25. Other locations include: Garfield Park Fieldhouse, Ogden Park and Homan Square Fieldhouse.

To attend an event or become a volunteer, registration must be completed online. Though the books are targeted at children, ages 3-8, the entire family can join the festivities.

“We wanna build literacy and community through a new free breakfast program inspired by the Panthers’. If u kno a family with young children in West Chatham, Englewood, North Lawndale or East Garfield Park send them my way,” Chance The Rapper tweeted on Tuesday, July 27. “This programming and these materials are lifechanging!!”

Chance then responded to a follower who asked him to reach out if they planned to expand the program to other parts of Chicago, writing “I would love that.”

