Democrat megadonor Ed Buck was was found guilty July 27 on all nine charges in the meth overdose deaths of two Black men, Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean.

Buck supplied the methamphetamine that killed Moore and Dean during separate “party and play” encounters at his apartment. He was accused of luring men to his apartment on a gay hookup site called Adam4Adam where he advertised openly that he was soliciting men to “party and play,” a phrase meaning the use of crystal meth during sex encounters.

Buck’s fetish led to the overdose deaths of Moore, 26, in July 2017, and Dean, 55, in January 2019.

It was a “gruesome case of an older white man using his power and money to exploit the poverty and drug addiction of younger Black men,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

Following a two-week trial, the jury found Buck, 66, guilty of every charge in a nine-count indictment that included maintaining a drug den, distribution of methamphetamine and enticement to cross state lines to engage in prostitution. The verdict was reached in less than five hours, The Daily Beast reported.

Buck’s two convictions for supplying the meth that resulted in death each carry a minimum sentence of 20 years.

He is likely looking at spending the rest of his life in prison, LGBTQ publication Advocate.com reported.

A one-time candidate for the West Hollywood City Council, Buck donated more than $500,000 in campaign donations over the last couple of decades, nearly all of it to Democrats. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have remained silent about Buck’s political donations to DNC candidates since Buck was arrested in 2019, Fox News reported.

Despite the horror of the changes against Buck, Black America is wondering why there hasn’t been much media coverage of Buck’s abuse of and murder of Black men.

“These black ‘journalists’ are not allowed to speak on black issues without the expressed consent of their corporate bosses,” Reporting-live-from-the-Kremlin @wishbumpycoulda tweeted. “The Ed Buck trial is the most recent example that no matter the circumstance, America cannot, will not, see black men as victims.”

BET News anchor and professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted, “You can’t imagine why I’d spend more time on a Black news show talking about the biggest story in Black America –the release of Cosby, one of the most famous Black people in American history– than the case of FAR lesser known White democratic operative Ed Buck?”

PicknChoose @pickandchoosee replied to Hill, “That’s cool and all, but on BNC news(not black owned) y’all have about 10 videos on Bill Cosby in the past month, but not a single one on Ed Buck. I guess ya boss won’t allows ya to speak on that on his platform.”

Big Husband @ThaSouth tweeted, “Ed Buck ran dangerous drug parties at his residence where black victims ended up dead. The question is why was he allowed to continue his escapades even after the deaths, And why has their been almost a complete media blackout during his trial?”

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from men whom Buck had hired to show off their bodies in underwear and get high on crystal meth and the party drug GHB. The jury also saw excerpts from Buck’s hundreds of graphic videos and photos of the drugs-and-sex sessions.

Buck’s crimes only came to light when in September 2019 after a third Black man nearly died of an overdose. Buck was arrested and angry protests ensued. Activists accused law enforcement officials of failing to aggressively investigate a politically powerful white man.

“The trial wound up giving voice to the men Buck victimized. Some of them were homeless and doing escort work to survive when Buck first invited them over…Buck paid the men extra when they let him inject them with meth, they testified,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Some of the men who testified said Buck repeatedly used racial slurs.

Buck’s lawyers, Christopher Darden and Ludlow Creary, portrayed his accusers as untrustworthy drug addicts who were simply out to make money. Darden gained national attention as a co-prosecutor in the O. J. Simpson murder case in 1995.

