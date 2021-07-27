L.A. Man Suddenly Dies Of Covid After Joking ‘I Got 99 Problems But A Vax Ain’t One’

Before Stephen Harmon was hospitalized with covid-19, he made fun of vaccinations, using a lyric from a Jay-Z song in June to tweet to his 7,000 followers, “I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one.”

On July 8, Harmon posted, “Biden’s door to door vaccine ‘surveyors’ really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork.”

Harmon, a 34-year-old Black man, died on July 21 at a Los Angeles-area hospital after contracting the virus.

During his hospital stay, Harmon again went to social media, this time posting photos of himself in his hospital bed.

“If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there’s no room in here for fear or lack of faith!” Harmon tweeted three days before his death.

Despite contracting the virus, before his death Harmon insisted he was still anti-vax, saying his religious faith would protect him, BBC reported. Harmon was a member of the evangelical Hillsong megachurch.

In a tweet on the day he died, Harmon said that he had pneumonia and critically low oxygen levels and was going to be intubated. He wrote: “Don’t know when I’ll wake up, please pray,” KCBS-TV reported.

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston confirmed the news of Harmon’s death in a tweet.

“Ben has just passed on to us the devastating news that our beloved friend, Stephen Harmon has passed away from covid. Heartbreaking,” Houston said. “He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him.”

Houston added that the church encourages its members “to follow the guidance of their doctors.”

Twitter followers responded with sadness and plenty of anger. Some questioned the news media’s motives for reporting on Harmon’s death.

TheNubianQueen @TheNubianQueen5 tweeted, “This is sad on so many levels. Sometimes it takes this for others to understand Covid is real and people are dying. Maybe his base will reconsider and ‘vaxx that thang up.'”

James Hill @JamesHi24617700 tweeted, “Ok so you don’t want to get vaccinated?? Well how about this those who don’t want to get vaccinated sign a document saying if and when you get covid then you are not to receive no medical attention,,,no need in other folks putting their lives on the to save your little happy hips”.

rcl @Rccl6567 tweeted, “Unvaccinated people do not have the ‘right’ to infect children,senior citizens,or someone with a weaken immune system,just by claiming that they have a “right” to say no to the vaccine. Ignorance is NO excuse for this type of behavior.”

“How is this news, NBC?” @ChristinaPushaw tweeted. “Your ‘journalists’ are disgusting. People die everyday, for various reasons, and it’s not news when a non-famous person dies. You published this to make an example out of someone whom you feel superior to. The media is the enemy of the people. RIP Stephen”.

Nearly all covid deaths in the U.S. are now among unvaccinated, the AP reported.

Breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of 107,000+ covid-19 hospitalizations, Associated Press reported in an analysis of available government data from May. That’s about 1.1 percent.

Of the 18,000+ covid-19 deaths in May, only about 150 (or .8 percent) were fully vaccinated people.

