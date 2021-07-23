Vikings Coach Fired After Refusing Covid Vaccine Jab

Rick Dennison, a 63-year-old Minnesota Vikings assistant coach, was fired from that job Friday after refusing to get a covid-19 vaccine in what may be a first for the NFL, whose coaches must be vaccinated in order to work with players.
Players do not have to be vaccinated but face restrictions during training camp and throughout the season if they refuse, ESPN reported. However, front-office executives, coaches, equipment managers and scouts do have to be jabbed. Nine NFL teams have 90 percent or more of players vaccinated and 80 percent of NFL players have received at least one jab, Daily Mail reported.
Phil Rauscher has been promoted from assistant offensive line coach to fill the vacancy left by Dennison, ESPN reported.
Companies can legally force employees get vaccinated, according to recent guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces workplace discrimination laws. Federal laws do not prevent companies from requiring employees to provide documentation or other confirmation of vaccination. However, rules vary from state to state, New York Times reported. Some states have laws prohibiting businesses or government entities in the state from requiring digital proof of vaccination.
In collegiate sports, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is the only college conference to make vaccination a requirement for competition, HBCU Sports reported. The conference has mandated all athletes, coaches, and staff to be vaccinated before the fall sports season begins.
Twitter users responded to news of Dennison’s firing with a mix of emotions. Here are some of the comments:
Photo: Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 24, 2018. Credit: Amy Meredith / Flickr / CC
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?
Stay up to date with all the latest news that affects you in politics, finance and more.
Jul 20 2021
Jul 19 2021
Jul 19 2021