ADOS Reparations Movement Announces Second Conference: 3 Things to Know

After taking a break in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the ADOS reparations movement is back and gearing up for its second conference in the fall in Louisville, Kentucky.

The inaugural ADOS Conference took place Oct. 4-5, 2019 and attracted some 2,000 attendees to Saint Stephen Baptist Church and historically Black Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville.

ADOS, which stands for American Descendants of Slavery, is a controversial movement that was launched in 2016 by political analyst Yvette Carnell and attorney Antonio Moore.

ADOS bills itself as a true reparations movement. On its website, the group has set forth a Black Agenda called a New Deal for Black America.

“We built the country as slaves – or our ancestors did – and we’ve been suffering from that accrued disadvantage that stems from there,” Carnell said. “We’ve always talked about 40 acres and a mule. We’ve always had the conversation, but we’ve never really anchored ourselves in terms of consistent advocacy.”

ADOS is pushing for reparations and economic justice for Native Black descendants of slaves, not the Black community as a whole.

Its focus has “pitted ADOS adherents against people like journalist Roland Martin, who is descended from Haitian immigrants,” ABC News reported. “It also appears not to address the American descendants of slaves from other countries, including for example Haiti, and whether they should be entitled to reparations.”

While the group has its detractors, ADOS has attracted supporters such as academic and scholar Cornel West.

In addition to monetary reparations for slavery, ADOS’s priorities include streamlining affirmative action, solidifying protections of the Voting Rights Act, prison reform, and increased support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), among other initiatives.

Here are three things to know about the upcoming second conference.

1. Who

The ADOS conference website promises an array of speakers. So far, just Moore and Carnell are listed.

2. What

According to the ADOS website, attendees will “learn effective reparations and policy advocacy.”

The group states that it demands “targeted policies and protections that facilitate economic inclusion and integrates the descendants of chattel slavery into the drivers of wealth. We are also fiercely committed to advocating for policies that eliminate the divides faced by Black Americans with immigrant backgrounds.”

Tickets are listed at $65 or $95, depending on when you book.

Leo Carney, a chef in Biloxi, Miss. and co-founding member of ADOS of Mississippi, tweeted that he is ready for the conference. “Shout out to Pastor @KWCosby and @ssclive for hosting our 2nd Annual #ADOSConference on October 8th and 9th in Louisville Kentucky!! Tickets are limited! I got mine”

3. When and where

The conference will take place Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Stephen Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Kevin W Cosby, the senior pastor at St. Stephen Baptist Church, tweeted, “I can’t tell you how honored we are in Louisville to host the most brilliant @BreakingBrown and the ADOS conference. To all my pastor friends from across the country, this is the one conference you do not want to miss.”

