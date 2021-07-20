Dr. Marc Lamont Hill: I Was Affiliated With Dr. Malachi York’s Cult, I Walked In On York And 2 Little Boys

Dwight D. York aka Dr. Malachi Z. York created the Black power group United Nuwaubian Nation of Moors in 1970 and it was known as an empowerment organization, but some called the group a cult due to its religious teachings.

In 2004, York was convicted of child molestation and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. York is serving a 135-year sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

There were numerous reports that York had molested several children of his followers.

Veteran journalist Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, the host of BET News, recently revealed that not only was he affiliated with the Nuwaubians but that he witnessed inappropriate behavior by York.

As a teenager, Hill was a trusted member of the group, often chauffeuring guests and members to the Nuwaubian compound. Hill also ran one of the group’s several bookstores and taught younger members the organization’s uniquely crafted language.

He ultimately left the group, he said, when had suspicions of wrongdoing by York.

“I had seen things with my own eyes,” Hill said during an interview with BlackNews102 published July 8 on YouTube. “When I found out, I wasn’t a little bit shocked.”

Hill said he was on the Nuwaubian compound at a club called Ramesses. “I remember walking into the club…there were two (kids) sitting on (York’s) lap.” The kids, Hill said, were young boys.

Hill said he turned around and left the club. Hill also revealed that other young members confided in him about inappropriate behavior by York.

“Imagine me being 17 or 18, and you got the 12-year-old, 13- or 14-year-olds telling me, ‘I’m scared to go into (York’s) house.’ Or telling me ‘I saw what he did to my sister,’ et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.”

Hill said he didn’t “know how to make sense of it” so he left the group. The revelation of York’s actions caused him “an emotional, philosophical, and spiritual crisis,” Hill added.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?