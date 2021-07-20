Former Black Panther, Professor Kathleen Cleaver: Universities Prefer Immigrant Blacks, Black Americans Are Being Replaced

Where are all the African American college students going? African American enrollment at colleges and universities, especially Ivy League schools, is dropping while enrollment by Black U.S. immigrants is increasing.

According to former Black Panther Party leader, Professor Kathleen Cleaver, universities and colleges prefer immigrant Black students. Cleaver was the communications secretary of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s before going into exile in 1969 in Algeria and then North Korea with her husband and fellow Panther leader, Eldridge Cleaver. She returned to the U.S. in 1975.

Most universities aren’t qualifying the difference in their enrollment numbers. To have higher diversity figures, they aren’t distinguishing between African American and Black immigrants.

“Black students that elite colleges do admit increasingly come from either mixed-race backgrounds or immigrant families from Africa or the Caribbean,” according to Market Watch.

Overall African American enrollment is lagging. According to federal data analyzed by the Hechinger Report and The Washington Post, 15 flagship universities had at least a 10-point gap between the percentage of Black public high school graduates in their states in 2019 and the Black share of freshmen they enrolled that fall.

Flagship universities are considered among the most prestigious public universities in the country.

In a 2016 interview with “The American Black Journal” on Detroit Public Television, Cleaver, then an Emory University professor of law, said, “In the Black community there’s a lot of Black people now in America who weren’t from here. There are people coming from abroad, people coming from the Caribbean…when I teach, some of my best students came from Africa. They came from another culture. They’re Black but their educational system and their educational focus is a little different.”

She added, “Guess what? The big major universities have noticed this difference and so they want a certain Black population but they prefer a population that is not as troublesome and not as poorly educated as the indigenous Black population so we are being pushed aside yet again.”

#ADOS (American Descendants of Slavery) has been stressing a similar concern.

Slave-Bay-Bee @Coachernest1215 tweeted, “She gets it! Always did. All black people are not the same. Now, white America can choose what type of black person they want. I am going to tell you it ain’t #Freedmen, #ADOS, #FBA, #NBA, or any other indigenous black group.”

UnemployedPhD @Unempl0yedPhD tweeted, “As a Black American, I am fully aware of how enslavement and the ongoing genocide have impacted us, but Africans are the most naive, guillible and exploited people on earth. I can’t, for the life of me, see how Black Americans allow Africans to out perform them, academically.”

Ronmc @Ronmc84516182 replied, “They don’t out perform us you must not have paying attention to Harvard, Hollywood etc. We are being undermined. Anything you see an African do here in the US they overlooked 10 of us who were better qualified to select them for the erasure using flat blackness.”

Bl-Maki @OCBl_Maki tweeted, “Africans are being used to keep the white capitalist agenda afloat. African Americans are used up, so new replacements are imported.”

They obfuscated our identity by calling Obama African American. Now there's no term that can be used to identify us except ADOS, which governmental and academic institutions don't acknowledge. So there's no language they can use to beneficially target ADOS, which was their goal. — ioveisreal (@ioveisreal1) July 18, 2021

